Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Canada for the G7 Summit. /June 2025.

World

Modi’s Visit to Canada Sparks Hope Among Indian Diaspora for Renewed Bilateral Ties

With world leaders gathered in Alberta for the G7 Summit, Modi’s visit is also being viewed as a chance to reset diplomatic ties and strengthen cooperation. Rishi Singh, Honorary Director of the Kendriya Likhari Sabha (North America), emphasised the summit’s importance in rekindling India–Canada relations.

Published

June 19 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to Canada has ignited excitement and renewed hope among the Indian diaspora in Calgary and Alberta, who see the trip as a potential turning point in Canada–India relations.

Nidhi Lodha, a community member, welcomed the visit with enthusiasm. “The Indian diaspora in Calgary and Alberta is thrilled that Prime Minister Modi is visiting us. The only regret is that it’s a last-minute, short visit, so we couldn’t organise a town hall for more people to meet him. Still, his presence marks the beginning of a new era in Canada–India relations. With the change in government and policy shift in Ottawa, and given Canada’s need to diversify economically, this partnership can only grow stronger,” she said.

Echoing her sentiments, businessman Sunny Sharma highlighted the global significance of Modi’s presence. “PM Modi is coming at the request of Mark Carney. The G7 needs India. Carney understands how to do business — not just politics,” Sharma said.

Anil Mehrotra, another member of the diaspora, praised the Canadian leadership for extending the invitation despite recent diplomatic tensions. “I’m very happy that Prime Minister Modi is visiting Canada, and I commend our current leadership for having the courage to invite him despite negative pressure. Modi has done a superb job — India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy. Not inviting him would have been a serious mistake,” he said. “This visit will hopefully restore the goodwill lost over the past few years.”

With world leaders gathered in Alberta for the G7 Summit, Modi’s visit is also being viewed as a chance to reset diplomatic ties and strengthen cooperation. Rishi Singh, Honorary Director of the Kendriya Likhari Sabha (North America), emphasised the summit’s importance in rekindling India–Canada relations.

In an exclusive interview, Singh praised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s leadership for hosting the summit during Canada’s vibrant spring season. “This year’s summit, featuring key global figures, is vital for discussions on economic trends and other global issues shaping the world order,” he noted.

Attending leaders include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. Though the UAE President could not attend, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and World Bank President Ajay Banga are participating.

As a Canadian of South Asian heritage, Singh said the summit provides a timely opportunity for bilateral dialogue. “This G7 platform allows both nations to hold substantive talks and explore ways to diversify supply chains — a matter also championed by PM Carney,” he said.

Singh underscored key areas for collaboration, including technology transfer, innovation, agriculture, skilled worker mobility, and investment. “India’s youthful population and fast-growing economy present immense potential. Canada, in turn, should share its technological prowess to forge enduring, mutually beneficial ties,” he said.

He envisioned a relationship built on what he termed an “ethical-economical friendship” rooted in shared values and strategic cooperation.

“As we enter an age where resilient supply chains and collaborative innovation are essential for global stability, Canada and India must move beyond transactional trade. We must grow together as allies,” Singh concluded. “I warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi to Canada and hope this summit becomes a turning point in our relationship.”

The G7 Summit is expected to produce significant initiatives focused on economic cooperation, climate action, technological innovation, and global stability — with renewed India–Canada engagement standing out as a key theme.

