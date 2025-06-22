Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD concludes nationwide consultations on Civilian Staff Policy 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The Ministry of Defence (MOD) technical committee tasked with developing the Defence Civilian Staff Policy (DCSP) has concluded a two-month nationwide public participation exercise aimed at collecting views on the proposed policy framework. 

The final round of town hall meetings was held on Saturday at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital (DFMH) in Lang’ata, marking the end of a four-day exercise in Nairobi.  

The consultations in the capital involved both military and civilian personnel stationed at Embakasi, Kahawa, and Lang’ata Garrisons, as well as the National Defence College (NDC). 

“The exercise sensitized participants on the proposals in the DCSP and provided a platform for staff to offer feedback on areas that need improvement to the technical committee led by MOD’s Secretary for Administration Isaac Masinde,” the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement. 

In his address at the four camps, Masinde reiterated the policy’s overarching goal — to establish an integrated, MOD-specific workforce characterized by improved working relations and operational efficiency, while maintaining a clear distinction between military and civilian roles. 

“Masinde emphasized that the draft blueprint was designed to address identified human capital management gaps such as career progression, staff establishment, remuneration, and welfare, among others,” KDF noted. 

Regional fora

During the sessions, participants were taken through the draft policy and invited to provide detailed recommendations, which will be considered for inclusion in the final version before it is formally adopted as official policy. 

The Nairobi leg of the consultations followed similar public engagement forums held in the Coast, Western, and Eastern regions. 

The MOD technical committee comprises all Heads of Department at the ministry, Brigadier F. Lobally (Chief of Inspectorate), and Lt Col M. Mutua representing the Kenya Defence Forces. The Public Service Commission (PSC) is represented by Wangeci Gichangi, Assistant Director for Legal Services. 

The proposed policy is expected to streamline the management of civilian staff within the Ministry of Defence and enhance overall institutional effectiveness.

