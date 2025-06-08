Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

Capital Health

Ministry of Health vows to press on with nicotine crackdown

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill, which she said will enhance hospital service standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to removing nicotine products from the market, despite legal challenges from manufacturers and suppliers.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said ongoing court battles won’t derail the crackdown, which she insists is vital to protect Kenyans, especially the youth, from the harmful effects of tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill, which she said will enhance hospital service standards.

Muthoni’s remarks came days after the High Court suspended a recent directive by the Ministry of Health that revoked all existing licences and import permits for nicotine and related products.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the conservatory orders on June 4, in response to a petition filed by Susan Awino against the State Law Office, the Health Ministry and two others.

The ruling halts the implementation of the ministry’s May 31 directive that suspended the manufacturing, importation, distribution, sale or promotion of nicotine products and required all previous licensees to reapply.Buy vitamins and supplements

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had previously announced the crackdown during World No Tobacco Day, where 5.5 tonnes of seized tobacco-related products were destroyed.

Duale said the suspension required vendors to reapply for licences within 21 days under stricter regulatory conditions.

“This action is not symbolic; it is regulatory. Every player in this industry must now comply afresh with the law,” the Health CS said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Big Four

Govt releases Ksh3.5 billion for May 2025 Inua Jamii cash transfers beneficiaries

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a total of 1,759,656 beneficiaries will each receive Ksh2,000. Disbursement began on June 6.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Mudavadi urges youth to use social media responsibly

Mudavadi acknowledged that technology and social media have transformed society by creating jobs and promoting creativity, but warned of rising global scrutiny and regulation...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stakeholders call for all-out war on counterfeits as Kenya loses Sh153bn annually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Kenya has been losing at least Sh153 billion annually through proliferation of counterfeit good, according to a consumer survey...

2 hours ago

DATA SECURITY

Kenya’s Kassait among 3 finalists for global Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Award

The prestigious Award honours a legal professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of cybersecurity and privacy law.

10 hours ago

BUDGET

Tourism Ministry pushes back against VAT changes in Finance Bill

According to the Tourism PS, retaining the exemptions would not only strengthen Kenya’s brand as a world-class tourism destination but also ensure that visitors...

15 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

COTU-Kenya, Housing Ministry clash over diversion of Affordable Housing Levy to build markets

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga claimed COTU-K was represented by Ernest Nadome, but Secretary General Francis Atwoli dismissed this, insisting Nadome lacked authority to...

20 hours ago

Featured

Opposition leaders call for unity to beat President Ruto in 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – Opposition leaders have called on Kenyans to unite in removing President William Ruto from office in the 2027 general...

21 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

High Court orders two Treasury officials to refund Ksh39.1 million after EACC probe

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court found that Robert...

24 hours ago