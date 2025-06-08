Ministry of Health vows to press on with nicotine crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to removing nicotine products from the market, despite legal challenges from manufacturers and suppliers.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said ongoing court battles won’t derail the crackdown, which she insists is vital to protect Kenyans, especially the youth, from the harmful effects of tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill, which she said will enhance hospital service standards.

Muthoni’s remarks came days after the High Court suspended a recent directive by the Ministry of Health that revoked all existing licences and import permits for nicotine and related products.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the conservatory orders on June 4, in response to a petition filed by Susan Awino against the State Law Office, the Health Ministry and two others.

The ruling halts the implementation of the ministry’s May 31 directive that suspended the manufacturing, importation, distribution, sale or promotion of nicotine products and required all previous licensees to reapply.Buy vitamins and supplements

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had previously announced the crackdown during World No Tobacco Day, where 5.5 tonnes of seized tobacco-related products were destroyed.

Duale said the suspension required vendors to reapply for licences within 21 days under stricter regulatory conditions.

“This action is not symbolic; it is regulatory. Every player in this industry must now comply afresh with the law,” the Health CS said.