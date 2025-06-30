Milimani High Court refers bid to stop murder trial against suspended Central Police OCS Talaam to Kibra

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Milimani High Court has referred a bid to bid to stop the Albert Ojwang murder trial against suspended Central Police Officer Commanding Station Samson Talaam to the Kibra Court to avoid conflict.

The decision followed submissions before Justice Lawrence Mugambi pointing out that the matter is already before the Kibera court, where the two officers have taken plea in connection with Ojwang’s murder.

In his ruling, Justice Mugambi noted that the issues raised in the petition could be adequately addressed within the ongoing proceedings in Kibra.

In the petition, Central Police Station OCS Samson Taalam had asked the High Court to halt the murder trial and instead order an inquest into the blogger’s death.

Represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, Taalam argued that the High Court had jurisdiction and should hear the matter.

However, the judge disagreed, stating: “The orders in the miscellaneous file are spent, and the court has assumed jurisdiction. The argument is sound. Any objections to continued detention can be made before the Kibera court.”

Justice Mugambi directed that the file be transferred to the Kibera Courts for further directions.