Middle aged man dies inside police cell in Nyakach

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 14 – A middle aged man on Friday died inside a police cell in Katito police station in Nyakach.

According to Abdalla Otieno, head of community policing in the area, the suspect died by suicide inside the solitary cell.

Otieno says the suspect was arrested with stolen goats at around 11am and booked into the cell.

“He was arrested with three goats and after interrogation, he was taken to the Police station, where he was placed inside the cell,” he said.

He says the suspect was alone inside the police cell where he used his vest to hang himself on a rod connecting the door.

Officers at the station realized three hours later that the suspect has died by suicide.

Otieno further noted that relevant authorities were notified of the incident.

“I saw a team of IPOA officers at the scene before the body was transferred to the morgue,” he said.

A local old man who lost his goats positively identified them at the station.

The body is at Ahero hospital mortuary in Nyando Sub County awaiting postmortem examinations.

The death comes at a time the National Police Service is investigating the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died inside Central Police Station cell in Nairobi nearly a week ago.