NATIONAL NEWS

Medical outreach program brings services to women and children in Baringo

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 23 – Women and children in the interior parts of Baringo county can now access health services after a civil society extended medical outreach programs in the region.

The latest beneficiaries are Tiaty East and Tiaty West Sub-Counties where women walk tens of miles through rough and insecure terrains to the nearest health centers.

Robert Lengilip, a Community Health Promoter in Tiaty said the outreach program by Dandelion Africa was taking services to the grassroots for the poorest communities.

He noted that cases of maternal and neonatal deaths were still high in the region because women depended on home and unskilled deliveries.

“They do not attend ante-natal clinics because the facilities are very far, at times they do not have money for the service or worse still, the region may not be secure enough for them to walk,” he said.

Baringo is among the six counties in the North Rift Region where banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic clashes are rife.

The others are Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Samburu, Turkana and West Pokot.

Speaking at Dandelion Africa Headquarter offices in Rongai, Nakuru County during a training session for Communication Health Promoters, village elders and Sub-County Focal Health Officers, Robert Lengilip said the program would reduce cases of child vaccine defaulters.

“Back-Pack-Nurses in the outreach program are well equipped with all the vaccines and nutritional supplements necessary for expectant mothers and children below five years of age,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Lilian Kerubo a CHP based in Tiaty East saying that the program was going to reduce cases of maternal mortality.

She said besides the maternal health issues, women were being educated on general wellness including mental health and economic empowerment.

She said the women were also encouraged to establish kitchen garden to enhance their nutrition.

Dandelion Africa Adminstrator, Harun Karanja, said community health was vital as enumerated by the government structure which starts from hospital level one to six with level one being the communuty health through CHPs.

“Dandelion Africa also loops in CHPs in its activities and training because they are key in sensitising the community, especially encouraging expectant mothers on the need to attend ante-natal care ,” he said

He added that CHPs encourage expectant mothers to deliver in hospitals instead of delivering at home without the necessary assistance from skilled staff.

