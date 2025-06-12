Connect with us

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi Proposes Sh217.3bn for Roads in Push to Expand Transport Infrastructure

Mbadi said the investment targets improvements across the road, rail, and air transport sectors, aimed at reducing travel time and lower logistics costs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has proposed an allocation of Sh217.3 billion for road development in the 2025/26 financial year, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s transport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth.

While presenting the national budget in Parliament, Mbadi said the investment targets improvements across the road, rail, and air transport sectors, aimed at reducing travel time, lowering logistics costs, and improving access to markets across the country.

Of the proposed roads budget, Sh115.6 billion will go towards road maintenance, Sh70.8 billion for road rehabilitation, and Sh30.9 billion for the construction of new roads and bridges. This marks a notable increase from the 2024/25 allocation of Sh193.4 billion, where Sh86.2 billion had been dedicated to road and bridge construction, Sh69.5 billion for maintenance, and Sh37.7 billion for rehabilitation.

In the rail and port sectors, the Treasury has proposed Sh37.1 billion to support railway transport and related infrastructure, alongside Sh600 million for the Kenya Ferry Ramp in Mombasa and acquisition of ferries to enhance mobility across Lake Victoria. An additional Sh300 million has been earmarked for the Nairobi Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project.

For air transport, Mbadi proposed Sh300 million for the construction and expansion of airstrips and another Sh300 million for promoting e-mobility—part of the government’s broader effort to decarbonize the transport sector.

To complement the transport upgrades, the government has committed Sh62.8 billion to ensure reliable and sustainable energy supply, including investments in renewable energy, geothermal generation, LPG expansion, and electric mobility.

Of this, Sh31.6 billion has been allocated to enhance the national grid system, Sh16.3 billion for rural electrification, and Sh11.5 billion for geothermal energy development. Alternative energy technologies will receive Sh2.1 billion, while nuclear energy development has been allocated Sh700 million.

Mbadi noted that the government has already made significant progress in boosting energy access and green power generation. Over the past year, more than 774,000 new electricity connections have been made, supported by expanded grid infrastructure and investment in clean energy sources.

