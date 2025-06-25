Matiang’i Urges Restraint as Youth Mark Anniversary of Gen Z Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya June 25 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has urged the government and security forces to exercise restraint as thousands of young Kenyans took to the streets on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of last year’s Gen Z-led protests.

Matiang’i, who has expressed interest in vying for the top job in the next elections, pledged solidarity with the demonstrators, saying the issues raised in 2024—ranging from punitive tax measures under the Finance Bill to governance concerns—remain valid and deserve serious attention from the state.

“Young active citizens were exercising their right to petition the authorities. I urge the government not to harden its heart but to listen to the cry for justice and reform,” he said in a statement issued days after he returned back to the country to focus on his presidential election plans after ditching an international job abroad.

He appealed to police officers not to meet peaceful demonstrations with force, warning that the use of violence would only escalate tensions.

Across the country, major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Nyeri and Meru witnessed escalating protests as youths attempted to march to State House or State Lodges while chanting “Ruto Must Go and One Term”.

One High School student was shot dead by police in Molo where four others were injured, raising tensions across the country at a time the law enforcers are facing a backlash over use of excessive force.

In Nairobi, violent confrontations erupted between demonstrators and police, particularly in the central business district and along Thika Road.

Protesters attempted to breach barriers surrounding State House and Parliament, which had earlier been cordoned off with razor wire and manned by heavily armed officers.

Police responded with tear gas and, in several incidents, live ammunition. At Kenyatta National Hospital, more than 10 protesters were admitted with injuries sustained during the day’s unrest. In Kikuyu town, the Law Courts were torched.

Businesses remained shut in many towns, transport services were paralysed, and bonfires were lit on major roads as groups of youths barricaded streets and clashed with riot police. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Ruto Must Go” and “We Want Justice”, while waving placards with the names of those killed in the 2024 protests.

In the capital, anti-riot police engaged protesters in running battles for hours as attempts were made to reach key government installations. Social media platforms were flooded with footage of confrontations, prompting the Communications Authority to issue a directive banning live TV coverage, a move that was widely criticised by media stakeholders and human rights organisations.

Matiang’i, who oversaw internal security during past protest seasons, called for national unity and a return to dialogue. “Regardless of political affiliation, this is a moment to come together and reflect deeply on the foundations of our nation,” he said. “We must fix what is broken and build a future that is just, accountable, and inclusive.”