NATIONAL NEWS

Matiang’i returns back in Kenya to focus on 2027 Presidential Bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i returned to Kenya last evening after resigning from his international job to focus on his 2027 presidential campaign.

Matiang’i, who has declared his intention to vie for the presidency in May, briefly flew back to the United States to finalize the handover process at an international post in Washington, D.C., where he had been serving.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a key figure in the United Opposition coalition, confirmed that Matiang’i’s trip was strictly for the purpose of formally resigning and ensuring a smooth transition.

Matiangi who held various cabinet positions under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been tipped to be the Jubilee Party’s presidential flagbearer in a bid to block President William Ruto from securing a second term.

Speaking at the party’s delegates meeting in Keumbu, Kisii County on April 6, Kioni confirmed that Matiang’i has been given the green light to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 presidential race.

“I have heard people coming here preaching unity, but they are the ones spreading disunity because they’ve been sent here to divide the community. They may claim Matiang’i is facing charges, but whatever number they give him, that’s their problem. Even if they put him in jail, we will still choose him,” Kioni said.

