Mask Vendor Boniface Kariuki Declared Brain Dead After Police Shooting During ‘Justice for Ojwang’ Protest

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, the 22-year-old mask vendor who was shot in the head at close range during the ‘Justice for Albert Ojwang’ protests, has been declared brain dead, his family has confirmed.

Speaking to journalists at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Sunday, family spokesperson Emily Wanjira said doctors informed them at midnight that Kariuki’s brainstem had ceased functioning, though his heart was still beating with the help of machines.

“We were called to come here at 12:47am. When we arrived, they told us he is now brain dead but there is still a pulse. They cannot switch off the life support machine because of legal limitations,” said Wanjira.

Kariuki was shot on June 17 along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi during protests demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat following the custodial death of influencer Albert Ojwang. A video that went viral showed two police officers confronting Kariuki before one of them shot him at point-blank range, leaving him unconscious.

Since then, Kariuki has undergone three delicate surgeries at KNH, where he has remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors initially removed a bullet-like object lodged in his brain, which the hospital CEO, Dr William Sigilai, said could have been a rubber bullet—though further forensic analysis is pending.

Despite the surgeries, bullet fragments remain lodged in his brain, and doctors say there is no longer any brain activity. Kariuki has been on life support for nearly two weeks.

“He underwent another surgery on Friday where breathing tubes were moved from the nose to the throat,” Wanjira explained. “He also underwent a pegging procedure to install a feeding tube directly into the abdomen as he could no longer swallow.”

The family says the hospital bill has now surpassed Sh3 million. They have appealed to well-wishers for financial support, even as they brace for what lies ahead.

Kariuki’s father, Jonah Kariuki, expressed anguish over the situation and criticised the lack of justice.

“My son’s brain is no longer working, yet his heart still beats. We need help to cover the bills,” he said.

To compound their ordeal, the family revealed they had been conned out of Sh200,000 by a person who promised to assist them with treatment logistics.

The shooting has drawn widespread outrage, with human rights groups demanding police accountability. Amnesty International has listed Kariuki among the victims of police brutality during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests, which have left at least 16 people dead and more than 400 injured nationwide, most of them allegedly shot by police.