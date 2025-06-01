Maraga says youth have nothing to celebrate as he declares ‘solemn month of reflection’ over protest deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has said there is nothing for Kenyan youth to celebrate as the country commemorates its 62nd Madaraka Day, citing widespread disillusionment, police brutality, and deepening socio-economic inequalities.

In a strongly worded statement released Sunday, Maraga said the spirit of Madaraka — which symbolizes Kenya’s internal self-rule and the freedom to shape its own destiny — has been betrayed, particularly for the younger generation.

“Today, we begin a solemn month of reflection in memory of the lives of more than 60 young people killed in June 2024,” Maraga, who is eyeing the presidency in 2027, said referring to the deadly crackdown on youth-led protests last year.

“It is a month to stand in solidarity with those injured and abducted. It is a month to comfort the families of those who lost their loved ones to police brutality.”

Maraga criticized the government’s heavy-handed response to youthful dissent, saying the very freedoms the youth were fighting for — freedom of expression, accountability, and inclusive governance — are being violently suppressed.

“Madaraka Day is about internal self-governance and the freedom to run our country. These are the freedoms that young people were seeking. Instead, they were killed, abducted, and some have disappeared without a trace,” he said.

He cited the recent abduction of Rose Njeri — who had reportedly developed a digital platform allowing citizens to air their views on the controversial Finance Bill 2025 — as an example of state repression against innovation and civic engagement.

“This completely negates the spirit of Madaraka,” he said.

Increased marginalization

According to Maraga, the country’s youth continue to suffer from high unemployment, limited livelihood opportunities, and increasing marginalization, while a small political elite continues to enjoy unchecked privilege.

“There is, therefore, nothing for the young people of Kenya to celebrate. Youth unemployment is still soaring, livelihood opportunities keep shrinking, while a minority of the political elite live in opulence, straddling the young majority into servitude,” he said.

“This government has indeed lost the moral and legitimate basis of governing.”

Maraga declared his support for the Gen Z-led social movement, which has branded June as “Gen Z Revolution Month,” calling for a national awakening to return to the ideals of the 2010 Constitution.

“We need to rejuvenate the true spirit of Madaraka. To this end, I will walk with Gen Z during this solemn Gen Z Revolution Month and beyond, in their activities and plans as they seek to reset, restore, and rebuild Kenya,” he said.

“Let us use this month to chart a path back to the aspirations of our 2010 Constitution.”

Madaraka Day, first celebrated on June 1, 1963, marks the day Kenya attained internal self-rule from British colonial rule.

This year’s celebrations come at a time of growing public frustration over governance, accountability, and the cost of living.