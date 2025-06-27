Maraga protests withdrawal of security detail, demands ‘immediate restoration’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has demanded the immediate reinstatement of his security detail, which was withdrawn a day after he joined the June 25 protests in Nairobi organised to honor victims of police brutality during anti-finance bill demonstrations in 2024.

In a letter addressed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Maraga termed the move retaliatory and unlawful.

“On June 25, 2025, one officer was told to report for duty but to make a firearm registry entry. The following day, I was informed that the rest of the security officers had been asked to report to their stations, without any further information,” Maraga stated.

He noted that a retired Chief Justice is entitled to security protection as a constitutional benefit under the Retirement Benefits Act.

“I wish to remind the leadership of the police and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration that the security arrangements and other facilitation by the National Police Service are benefits guaranteed under the Constitution and the law. It is on this basis that I demand the immediate restoration of my security,” he stated.

Maraga, who has previously criticized police conduct — including the controversial death of Albert Ojwang’ in police custody — warned that the withdrawal of his security detail violates the law and leaves him exposed to risk.