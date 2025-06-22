Maraga, Kalonzo among opposition figures at June 25 memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa are among opposition figures attending an interdenominational prayer service at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, in honour of young Kenyans killed during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Sunday service that kicked off at 3pm, has been organized under the ‘Lest We Forget June 25’ banner by faith-based organizations, including the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), and the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF), among others.

Organizers said the gathering will feature scripture readings, moments of silence, and solemn tributes, serving as a call for national reflection, justice, and healing.

The memorial comes just days ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on June 25, marking the first anniversary of the deadly protests during which police shot and killed several demonstrators after they stormed Parliament in protest against the controversial 2024/25 Finance Bill.

This year’s planned protests have been reignited by the recent death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody—sparking fresh outrage and renewed demands for police accountability.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda assured the public of their safety, confirming that authorities had received formal notification of the upcoming demonstrations.

“For the 25th, we have got what we call enhanced plans for that,” Seda said.

“The letter was delivered to the Central Police Station and we are fully aware of their intents.”