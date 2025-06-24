Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Mali signs trade deal with Russia as ties strengthen

The announcement of the deals came during a visit by Mali’s junta leader Col Assimi Goïta to Moscow

Published

Mali and Russia have signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding mutual trade and strengthening economic ties.

Among them is a pledge for greater cooperation on nuclear energy, according to details released by the Kremlin.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The announcement of the deals came during a visit by Mali’s junta leader Col Assimi Goïta to Moscow, which included two hours’ of talks with President Vladimir Putin, Russian state media report.

Goïta has boosted relations with Russia since seizing power in 2021, while reducing ties with former colonial power France. This reflects a broader regional trend, with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger also pivoting towards Russia after the overthrow of civilian leaders.

Speaking on Monday, Putin said that while trade ties with Mali were “modest” there was an upward trend and future areas of cooperation would be in “geological exploration, energy, logistics and the humanitarian field”.

Mali and Russia have previously discussed the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant as a strategic energy project for Mali.

“This official visit will contribute to further deepening our relationship in a spirit of mutual trust and respect for sovereignty,” Col Goïta said, according to a statement by the Malian presidency.

Goïta expressed gratitude for Russia’s “warm welcome” and affirmed Mali’s willingness to strengthen the cooperation, which he said “covers many sectors”.

Military cooperation remains a key element of the Russia-Mali alliance.

Russian mercenary forces have supported Col Goïta’s government since French and UN troops were expelled after years of counterinsurgency operations.

The Wagner Group recently withdrew from the country, but another force, the Africa Corps, remains.

When the army seized power in Mali, it cited the need to contain a deteriorating security situation as a major reason for the coup.

However violence has worsened in recent years despite promises to deal with the conflict.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, who held separate talks with his Malian counterpart Sadio Camara, said the priority of the Russia-Mali partnership was “to achieve practical results in enhancing security and sovereignty”.

“This approach is the key to any success and victory,” the AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Four killed in Kyiv in new Russian aerial attack

Ukraine's emergencies service DSNS says 13 people - including two children and a pregnant woman - were injured in Kyiv.

1 day ago

World

(WATCH) Russia and Ukraine complete record prisoner swap with 1,000 detainees released by both sides

The exchange is the first major breakthrough following talks held in Istanbul and is part of a phased operation expected to total 2,000 returned...

May 26, 2025

World

Russian strikes kill 12 across Ukraine, officials say

Three children were killed in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, and a man in his 70s was killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the...

May 25, 2025

World

Nine reported killed in Russian strike on civilian bus in Ukraine

The report came just hours after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks since 2022.

May 17, 2025

World

Ukraine and Russia far apart in direct talks, but prisoner swap agreed

Pressure and encouragement from Turkey and the US helped get the warring parties there.

May 17, 2025

Africa

Military rulers in Mali dissolve all political parties

The decision was validated by military leader Assimi Goïta, who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021

May 14, 2025

World

Russia responsible for downing of MH17, UN body rules

All 298 people on board the passenger plane were killed when it was shot down by a Russian-made missile.

May 13, 2025

World

Trump questions Putin’s desire for peace after meeting Zelensky at the Vatican

Earlier in the day Trump and Zelensky were seen in deep discussion in St Peter's Basilica shortly before the funeral began.

April 27, 2025