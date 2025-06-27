Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed exits the Air Force after historic tenure as first female Commander

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Kenya’s first female Air Force Commander, Major General Fatuma Ahmed, has retired after a groundbreaking 42-year career in the military, culminating in her historic appointment in May 2024 as the first woman to lead a branch of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

MoD said on Friday President William Ruto had appointed Major General Benard Waliaula to succeed her, following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Maj Gen Waliaula previously served as Director of Defence National Security Industries.

Maj Gen Ahmed made history on May 2, 2024, when President Ruto promoted her to the rank of Major General and appointed her Air Force Commander, replacing Maj Gen John Omenda.

Omenda was, at the time, promoted to Lieutenant General and named Vice Chief of Defence Forces as part of a leadership reshuffle following the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla.

Her elevation marked a significant milestone in Kenya’s military history, placing her among a select group of high-ranking female officers across Africa and inspiring a new generation of women in uniform.

She had first joined the senior officer ranks in 2015 after being promoted to Major.

The President also elevated Brigadier Joel Muriungi M’arimi to the rank of Major General and appointed him as Commandant of the Kenya Military Academy. Prior to his new posting, Maj Gen M’arimi was the Commander of the Armoured Brigade.

Additionally, President Ruto promoted Brigadier Joyce Chelang’at Sitienei to Major General and named her Deputy Vice Chancellor, Centre for Strategic and Security Studies at NDU-K.

She previously served as Director of the International Peace Support Centre.

The Ministry of Defence also announced several other appointments by CS Tuya including the elevation of Ruto’s former Aide-de-Camp, Brigadier Timothy Stelu Lekolool to Major General and his appointment as Senior Directing Staff at the National Defence College.