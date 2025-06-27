Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maj Gen Ahmed joined the league of high-ranking military officials in 2015 when she was promoted to Major/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed exits the Air Force after historic tenure as first female Commander

MoD said on Friday President William Ruto had appointed Major General Benard Waliaula to succeed her, following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Kenya’s first female Air Force Commander, Major General Fatuma Ahmed, has retired after a groundbreaking 42-year career in the military, culminating in her historic appointment in May 2024 as the first woman to lead a branch of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

MoD said on Friday President William Ruto had appointed Major General Benard Waliaula to succeed her, following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maj Gen Waliaula previously served as Director of Defence National Security Industries.

Maj Gen Ahmed made history on May 2, 2024, when President Ruto promoted her to the rank of Major General and appointed her Air Force Commander, replacing Maj Gen John Omenda.

Omenda was, at the time, promoted to Lieutenant General and named Vice Chief of Defence Forces as part of a leadership reshuffle following the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla.

Her elevation marked a significant milestone in Kenya’s military history, placing her among a select group of high-ranking female officers across Africa and inspiring a new generation of women in uniform.

She had first joined the senior officer ranks in 2015 after being promoted to Major.

The President also elevated Brigadier Joel Muriungi M’arimi to the rank of Major General and appointed him as Commandant of the Kenya Military Academy. Prior to his new posting, Maj Gen M’arimi was the Commander of the Armoured Brigade.

Additionally, President Ruto promoted Brigadier Joyce Chelang’at Sitienei to Major General and named her Deputy Vice Chancellor, Centre for Strategic and Security Studies at NDU-K.

She previously served as Director of the International Peace Support Centre.

The Ministry of Defence also announced several other appointments by CS Tuya including the elevation of Ruto’s former Aide-de-Camp, Brigadier Timothy Stelu Lekolool to Major General and his appointment as Senior Directing Staff at the National Defence College.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Police Arrest Man With 457.6 kg of Bhang in Migori

The suspect was also found in possession of four number plates, allegedly used to conceal the vehicle's identity.Officers from Oruba Police Station, acting on...

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Cattle theft suspects burnt to death in Nyandarua after mob storms police station

About 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Condemns Opposition-Fueled Protests, Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has criticized the destruction that accompanied Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests, accusing opposition leaders...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA champions fight against alcohol and drug abuse in Embu and beyond

NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during...

5 hours ago

Africa

Ruto says urgent AU reform is key to strengthening continental voice

Speaking when he hosted AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated the reforms will include ensuring that AU's organs...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Kipyegon falls short in sub-four-minute mile bid

Kipyegon was kitted out in an aerodynamic skinsuit and specially designed spikes as she targeted sub-60 second laps - an average speed of about...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua suspends planned Embu tour after June 25 protest deaths, business losses

In a statement to newsrooms, Gachagua said he had taken the decision following the June 25 demonstrations called by Gen Z youth in which...

8 hours ago