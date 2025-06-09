LSK wants police officers interdicted over influencer Albert Ojwang’s death named

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now want Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to publicly disclose the names of police officers interdicted in connection with the arrest and transfer of Albert Ojwang from Homa Bay County to Nairobi.

Addressing the media on Monday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo called for immediate transparency, saying the public deserves to know the identities of the officers involved in the incident so that they can be held accountable.

Odhiambo further questioned whether the officers who picked up Ojwang are among those interdicted and demanded clarity on the matter.

“We want to know who these officers are, the ones who picked Albert Ojwang, are they part and parcel of those interdicted?” she asked.

The LSK President emphasized that withholding the names of the interdicted officers undermines transparency and erodes public confidence in law enforcement.

She stated that Ojwang’s arrest and relocation from Homa Bay under unclear circumstances has sparked outrage and intensified scrutiny on police conduct.

Further, she condemned the way the operation was carried out and insists that only full disclosure will restore public trust.

She also raised concerns over the safety of detainees while in police custody and the trend of abuse and mistreatment that has characterized Kenya police cells particularly the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

“We have sounded grave apprehension over Central Police Station in Nairobi, which (4:05) has been a poster boy for police brutality and overreach. This must come to an end,” she stated.

The LSK now wants the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to step in and ensure that justice is served.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has not yet released an official list of the interdicted officers.

However, he ordered the immediate interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station, the duty officer on shift the night of Ojwang’s death, the cells entry on duty at the time, and all officers who were manning the report office that night.