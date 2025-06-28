Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen walks in Nairobi as he headed to downtown to assess the damage caused after June 25, 2025 protests which he described as an attempted coup.

Top stories

LSK Slams Murkomen’s ‘Shoot on Sight’ Remarks Amid Uproar Over Police Brutality

The order is reckless, unconstitutional and a dangerous green light for extrajudicial killings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 28 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has strongly condemned Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for his controversial remarks urging police officers to shoot civilians who attempt to storm police stations.

The LSK has termed the order reckless, unconstitutional, and a dangerous green light for extrajudicial killings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Kikuyu Constituency, just a day after nationwide protests turned deadly. At least 16 people were confirmed dead by Amnesty International, with hundreds more injured, including police officers. The protests—largely led by Gen Z youth—were held to commemorate the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations in which over 60 protesters were killed.

The CS, while addressing a crowd near the Deputy County Commissioner’s office, was heard saying in Kiswahili: “Na tumeambia polisi mtu yeyote atakaribia police station piga yeye risasi,”—loosely translated as “We have told police to shoot anyone who approaches a police station.”

The crowd responded with mixed reactions, some jeering the CS as he attempted to justify the shoot-on-sight directive. “Mtu mwenye anaenda kuiba bunduki, abembelezwe?” he posed, adding, “Bunduki sio mandazi!” (Guns aren’t snacks!).

His remarks came after reports showed that police stations in several counties, including Dagoretti, Molo, and Ol Kalou, were attacked and torched during the protests. In Dagoretti, at least five firearms were reportedly stolen by rioters, according to government officials.

But the LSK has warned that such comments by a senior government official could embolden security forces to use lethal force unlawfully.

In a sharply worded statement, LSK President Faith Odhiambo said: “The Cabinet Secretary has no authority under the law to issue such an order. It is not only ultra vires but also unconstitutional.”

The LSK further reminded police officers of their individual responsibility under both national and international law. “Any unjustified act of aggression, disproportionate use of force, or extrajudicial killing carried out under such illegal directives will be deemed a premeditated crime,” the statement read.

The lawyers’ body also cited Article 244 of the Constitution and the Sixth Schedule of the National Police Service Act, which clearly spell out the limited circumstances under which firearms may be used—including as a last resort and when life is in imminent danger.

Later that evening, Murkomen attempted to walk back the comments amid growing public backlash. While speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Border Police Training Campus in Kanyonyo, Kitui County, he clarified: “Hatujasema itumiwe kiholela… Polisi ambaye maisha yake iko hatarini akitumia silaha hatashtakiwa,”—implying that use of firearms should be restricted to life-threatening situations only.

Meanwhile, civil society groups, opposition politicians, and international human rights watchdogs have expressed growing concern over the government’s handling of the ongoing protests, which were marked by deaths, mass arrests, looting of businesses, and alleged suppression of media coverage.

The protests erupted across Nairobi, Kisii, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret on Wednesday, as youth took to the streets demanding justice for victims of last year’s violence, accountability from police, and reforms in governance.

In response, police deployed heavily across major towns, with some protest hotspots witnessing live ammunition being used to disperse crowds. Dozens of businesses were vandalised or looted, and several government installations were damaged. Kenya Power confirmed that a security guard was shot and killed outside its Stima Plaza headquarters, bringing further scrutiny to police conduct.

As the country grapples with the aftermath, legal experts and human rights defenders have called on President William Ruto’s administration to de-escalate tensions and allow peaceful assembly as guaranteed under Article 37 of the Constitution.

“The protests we witnessed were not peaceful,” President Ruto said in a separate statement. “They were calculated chaos, destruction and economic sabotage. Those responsible will be held accountable.”

The LSK, however, insists that upholding the rule of law must remain paramount, even in times of national tension.

“Kenya is not a police state,” Faith Odhiambo said. “Citizens must not be criminalised for demanding accountability.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK rejects ‘reckless’ State narrative accusing it of advancing political agenda in protests

LSK President Faith Odhiambo rejected what she described as “ill-advised balderdash” insinuating that the Society had advanced any political agenda.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

If it is necessary to close a media house so that we can save the nation, we will do it – CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen explained that national interest outweighed any court order and the country will always come first.

2 days ago

Top stories

“It Was an Attempted Coup, Not Protests” – Murkomen Declares, Vows Action On Organisers and Financiers

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured. Among the fatalities was a...

2 days ago

Top stories

Government Ready to Meet Families of Protest Victims – CS Murkomen

Murkomen urged political actors and activists not to interfere with the government's efforts to reach out to the bereaved families, saying such engagements should...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Only in Kenya Do Threats to State Institutions Go Unpunished: Murkomen

Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.

4 days ago

Top stories

16 Treated at KNH from Nairobi Protests, Including Trader Shot in the Head

Another victim, yet to be identified, sustained a skull fracture reportedly from an assault during the protests. Hospital officials commended the quick actions of...

June 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Warns Against Provoking Police During Demonstrations

The fatal shooting, which triggered outrage and protests in Nakuru, occurred during a police operation targeting a suspected drug dealer.

June 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) CS Murkomen warns against provoking police during protests, vows tough action on armed demonstrators

June 13, 2025