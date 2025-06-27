LSK rejects ‘reckless’ State narrative accusing it of advancing political agenda in protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has criticized the government’s response to the June 25 protests, terming its remarks “reckless, insensitive, and misleading”.

LSK denied claims it played a partisan role in the demonstrations that left at least sixteen peope dead and dozens injured.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, a day after the government characterised the protest as a failed coup attempt, LSK President Faith Odhiambo rejected what she described as “ill-advised balderdash” insinuating that the Society had advanced any political agenda.

“Our allegiance as a Society lies squarely with the Constitution, the public interest, and our membership,” Odhiambo said.

LSK, Odhiambo said, remained commited to neutrality, the rule of law, and its statutory mandate under the Law Society of Kenya Act.

She warned that attempts to portray the LSK as politically aligned were not only baseless but dangerous.

The Society also responded to public statements made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other senior officials defending police conduct during the protests.

The LSK expressed “great revulsion” at what it saw as justification for excessive force and extrajudicial killings.

Without naming him directly, the Society criticized Murkomen, a member of the bar, for allegedly encouraging police belligerence and promising to defy court orders.

“We remind Murkomen that as a State officer and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, he [is] bound by his constitutional duties and oath of office, which demand fidelity to the law,” Odhiambo said.

She was reffering to Murkomen’s assertion that he would not honour Justice Chacha Mwita’s directive ordering restoration of media outlets taken off air on account on national security considerations.

‘Dereliction of duty’

She described the notion that shoot-to-kill orders were acceptable as “an absolute dereliction of duty” and warned that any such directives were unlawful and unenforceable.

The Society stressed that strict legal standards governing the use of force and firearms binds the police service, and that any officer found engaging in extrajudicial actions would personally account.

“Any unjustified act of aggression, disproportionate use of force, or extrajudicial killing carried out under such illegal directives will [be] deemed a premeditated crime,” LSK warned.

While urging youth to exercise their democratic rights within the bounds of the law, LSK reaffirmed its role in defending human rights and constitutional order.

“We cannot entertain nefarious threats on the lives and well-being of the sovereign people,” Odhiambo asserted.

She vowed to remain vocal in calling out state excesses and standing up for justice.