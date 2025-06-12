Connect with us

LSK and Vocal Africa push for justice in Ojwang's killing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo and Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid earlier called on Kenyans to sustain pressure for accountability following the brutal killing of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

The two spoke during an interview on Capital FM’s Capital in the Morning show, where they urged citizens not to relent in their demand for justice and deep reforms within the National Police Service.

Odhiambo rejected the proposal for a commission of inquiry or inquest into Ojwang’s death, stating that such processes have historically failed to hold perpetrators accountable.

“As the president of the Law Society, we are not accepting an inquest. There must be prosecution because inquests historically in this country have been used as a route to lie to the people nothing will be done. We demand for prosecution,” she said.

Khalid echoed her stance, insisting that meaningful change would only come through sustained public action and not closed-door discussions.

“This country needs to change from the pitfall it finds itself in. It can’t happen if we continue sitting in our boardrooms. We have to go out to the streets enough is enough,” he said, urging citizens to join planned protests in Ojwang’s honor.

Ojwang, a 34-year-old teacher and popular online commentator, died days after his arrest, which stemmed from a complaint by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

His death while in custody has sparked national outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct in Kenya.

An autopsy conducted by government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia concluded that Ojwang died from trauma and neck compression injuries consistent with torture.

Civil society organizations and human rights defenders have since called for the immediate suspension and investigation of Lagat, arguing that his involvement in the case undermines the credibility of any probe.

Earlier,President William Ruto, in a condolence call to Ojwang’s family, assured them of justice and accountability. However, he urged the public to exercise patience and avoid making premature conclusions.

Ojwang’s death has amplified long-standing concerns over extrajudicial killings and the culture of impunity in Kenya’s security agencies.

Legal experts and activists are now pushing for legal reforms, stronger oversight of law enforcement, and swift prosecution of those responsible.

