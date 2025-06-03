Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Software developer Rose Njeri

Kenya

LSK alarmed as Rose Njeri’s whereabouts remain unknown

Njeri had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the Finance Bill 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Tuesday called on its members to remain vigilant as the legal fraternity scrambles to trace the whereabouts of software developer Rose Njeri, who was expected to be arraigned in court following her arrest on May 30, 2025.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said Njeri was moved from Pangani Police Station early Tuesday morning under unclear circumstances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are trying to find out which court she will be presented [in],” Odhiambo said, urging judicial officers to uphold Article 50 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair hearing and legal representation.

Njeri was arrested after police raided her Nairobi home and confiscated her electronic devices.

Her detention has drawn widespread condemnation from civil society groups and digital rights advocates, who see it as a blatant attempt to intimidate critics of the proposed 2025 Finance Bill.

The software engineer had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the bill, allowing Kenyans to send direct emails to Parliament.

Among the concerns raised on the platform was a proposal allowing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to access citizens’ personal data without a court order.

Activists have decried her arrest as an attack on freedom of expression and civic participation in governance.

“This is not just about one developer,” one online campaigner noted. “It’s about silencing a generation that’s standing up against unjust laws using technology.”

LSK has pledged to offer legal support as concerns mount over due process and digital freedoms in Kenya.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

JOBS

KUTRRH seeks new CEO, applications open until June 24

The position, which falls under Job Grade KUTRRH 1, is a three-year contract that is renewable once, based on performance.

9 minutes ago

Kenya

KNH issues 7-day notice to claim 124 unclaimed bodies

According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.

23 minutes ago

Kenya

NYS scandal case against former PS Lillian Omollo, 36 others back in court Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The long-running corruption case involving former Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 36 others returns to...

30 minutes ago

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Majority Leader Cheruyoit questions arrest of software developer Rose Njeri

The Kericho Senator described the platform developed by Njeri as ‘brilliant’ and expressed dismay over her detention.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua demands release of software developer Rose Njeri

Gachagua criticised what he described as the government’s growing intolerance to dissent

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Outrage in Kenya over detention of software developer

Rose Njeri was detained on Friday after police raided her home in the capital, Nairobi, and seized electronic devises, activists said.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ugandan Journalist Agather Atuhaire Recounts Harrowing Ordeal During Detention in Tanzania

Atuhaire described a harrowing experience marked by physical assault, humiliation, and fear, after the two traveled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu...

21 hours ago