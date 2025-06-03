LSK alarmed as Rose Njeri’s whereabouts remain unknown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Tuesday called on its members to remain vigilant as the legal fraternity scrambles to trace the whereabouts of software developer Rose Njeri, who was expected to be arraigned in court following her arrest on May 30, 2025.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said Njeri was moved from Pangani Police Station early Tuesday morning under unclear circumstances.

“We are trying to find out which court she will be presented [in],” Odhiambo said, urging judicial officers to uphold Article 50 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair hearing and legal representation.

Njeri was arrested after police raided her Nairobi home and confiscated her electronic devices.

Her detention has drawn widespread condemnation from civil society groups and digital rights advocates, who see it as a blatant attempt to intimidate critics of the proposed 2025 Finance Bill.

The software engineer had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the bill, allowing Kenyans to send direct emails to Parliament.

Among the concerns raised on the platform was a proposal allowing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to access citizens’ personal data without a court order.

Activists have decried her arrest as an attack on freedom of expression and civic participation in governance.

“This is not just about one developer,” one online campaigner noted. “It’s about silencing a generation that’s standing up against unjust laws using technology.”

LSK has pledged to offer legal support as concerns mount over due process and digital freedoms in Kenya.