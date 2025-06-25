Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya Jun 25 – Looters and vandals took advantage of the June 25 protests in Nakuru, breaking into shops and stealing goods in widespread incidents of lawlessness.

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap metal dealers.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) installations were not spared, with both private and public security cameras unplugged and vandalized.

A Total Energies filling station in the heart of Nakuru City was broken into as the looters made away with gas cylinders, fire extinguishers, and other valuables.

Some of the stolen fire extinguishers were later used by protestors in attempts to neutralize the effects of tear gas during clashes with police.

Kenyatta Avenue, the city’s main street, was littered with uprooted trees and destroyed giant flower pots destroyed whose debris was used by the vandals to block roads.

In Naivasha, demonstrators barricading the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Police managed to clear the road and disperse the crowds.