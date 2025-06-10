Lawmakers Demand Justice Over Killing of Influencer Ojwang’ in Police Custody

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – Members of Parliament are demanding urgent accountability from the National Police Service after it emerged that Alfred Omondi Ojwang’ — a young teacher and social media influencer — died from multiple injuries sustained while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

A post-mortem examination on Ojwang’s body revealed he died from injuries consistent with a violent assault. It showed extensive head trauma, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries across his body, indicating he had been severely beaten while in custody.

The findings ruled out suicide or any self-inflicted harm, reinforcing concerns that Ojwang was subjected to torture prior to his death at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

His death has triggered a political firestorm, with MPs across the divide condemning what they described as a state-sanctioned execution even as youths vowed protests on Thursday to demand for the arrest of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat whose complaint led to the arrest of the deceased.

Ojwang’ was reportedly arrested in Migori County while having lunch with his family and transported over 400 kilometres to Nairobi, bypassing several local police stations under unclear circumstances.

Nyando MP Jared Okello, speaking on behalf of Kasipul Kabondo MP Eve Obara, formally sought a statement from the Ministry of Interior, demanding full disclosure on all legal and administrative decisions surrounding Ojwang’s arrest and transfer.

“The House must be briefed on the current status of IPOA investigations, including whether an autopsy or inquest has been conducted, and the disciplinary actions taken against officers involved,” Okello said.

Minority Chief Whip Millie Odhiambo warned of a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism, saying the case fits a growing pattern of enforced disappearances and torture.

“I call on the President to ensure the officers behind Ojwang’s death are arrested and prosecuted swiftly. In this country, anger fades and cases disappear — we must not let that happen here,” she said.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris added, “The postmortem reveals a horrific death. This has deeply shaken the country, especially during a month meant for healing and reflection. We demand an expedited investigation.”

Senators Speak Out

On the Senate floor, similar outrage was voiced. Migori Senator Eddy Oketch tabled a statement demanding answers and urgent action against those responsible.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua warned the killing could plunge the country into chaos if not properly addressed.

“The President must speak out with courage and determination. Heads must roll. This tragedy demands a total reset of the security apparatus,” he said.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale likened the state’s initial narrative to past cover-ups of political assassinations.

“We’re playing with fire. Being killed in a police cell is worse than detention without trial. It reminds me of the Moi-era impunity that led to the killing of JM Kariuki,” Khalwale said, calling for the immediate arrest of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

“It’s not enough to ask him to step aside. He must be arrested and give his statement from behind a police desk,” he added.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said failure to prosecute those responsible would violate a political pact.

“My party signed an MoU with UDA that pledged to end extrajudicial killings. If this is not resolved, we will consider it a material breach,” he stated.

Questions for Police Leadership

The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security also weighed in, pressing the Inspector General and the National Police Service Commission for answers.

Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned the decision to detain Ojwang’ at Central Police Station, despite several nearby stations along the transfer route.

“We want to know who gave those instructions and to see the CCTV footage of Ojwang’s arrival, detention, and final moments. These records must be made public,” he said.

Kisumu East MP Rosa Buyu said the involvement of DIG Lagat — the complainant in the case — in the ongoing investigation was a conflict of interest.

“It’s a mockery of justice that the person who initiated the complaint is still involved in the investigation. He must step aside,” she said.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has since interdicted officers stationed at Central Police Station during Ojwang’s detention. However, Deputy IG Eliud Lagat remains on duty, fuelling criticism of double standards and gaps in police accountability.

Observers say President William Ruto’s direct intervention could signal seriousness and restore public trust — or risk deepening public outrage if silence persists.