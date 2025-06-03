KUTRRH seeks new CEO, applications open until June 24

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is in search of a new Chief Executive Officer, with applications open until June 24, 2025.

In a public notice, the hospital stated that the CEO will be responsible for “providing strategic leadership, fostering innovation, and ensuring the hospital achieves its mandate as a top-tier national referral facility.”

The position, which falls under Job Grade KUTRRH 1, is a three-year contract that is renewable once, based on performance.

According to the hospital, ideal candidates must have “a minimum of 15 years of experience, five of which should be at a senior management level in a large organization.”

Applicants are also required to hold a postgraduate degree in a health-related field, business administration, or hospital management.

KUTRRH underscored that the incoming CEO must demonstrate “a track record of performance, integrity, and understanding of public sector operations.”

Applications must be submitted online through the hospital’s official portal or sent by post.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and other statutory bodies.

The hospital is currently under the leadership of Dr. Zeinab Gura, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment followed the departure of the previous acting CEO, Isaac Irungu Kamau, who had been appointed in November 2024 after Ahmed Dagane proceeded on leave.