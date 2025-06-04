Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hesbon Otieno who was named KNUT Secretary General; he is flanked by two other union officials during a press conference Aug 30. Photo/CFM.

NATIONAL NEWS

KNUT demands 60pc salary increment as current CBA comes to an end

Otieno confirmed that teachers will not accept anything less than 60 percent on the salaries and also 30 percent on allowances failure to that they will take industrial action.

Published

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers is now demanding a 60 percent salary increment and a 30 percent increase in allowances.

According to the union’s Secretary General Hesbon Otieno, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is set to expire on June 30 and teachers are expected to negotiate new terms of service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Otieno confirmed that teachers will not accept anything less than 60 percent on the salaries and also 30 percent on allowances failure to that they will take industrial action.

He stated that the Teacher’s Service commission should take their grievances seriously to avert looming strike of their demands are not met as per CBA.

 The union also faulted the government for scraping hardship allowances in some certain areas a move that has affected a number of teachers.

 Speaking to mourners in burial ceremony of the late retired teacher Harrison Muriith Gicira at Kiandangae ACK Church in Ndia constituency,  Otieno wants TSC to focus more on the welfare of the teachers must and that the union not relent until all those in hardship areas get their dues without any deduction or discrimination.

 KNUT first Vice Chairman Joseph Langat has also castigated government  over delayment of schools Capitation saying it has affected smooth running in public schools.

Lagat has petitioned members of parliament to ensure they will allocate more money in 2025/2026 budget for  education sector.

He expressed concerns over insecurity cases in Kerio Valley region callling on interior cabinet secretary to enhance security in the area in a bid to protect the lives of kenyans living there.

He stated that insecurity has affected learning in several schools where teachers and learners are living in fear of continued banditary attacks.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen lauds Green Climate Fund for approving USD 900mn to fund climate-resilient projects in Kenya

Kenya has 20 projects and programs funded by the Green Climate Fund, including readiness support grants.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH on the spot over unrecovered Intern salary advances, expired drugs

The audit report noted that the advances were extended to interns who had been contracted for less than 12 months contravening the hospital’s human...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt declares Friday a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 — The government has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Make All Online Government Services Accessible to Persons with Disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The government has committed to making all digitised public services accessible to persons with disabilities, in a bold step...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee Recommends Approval of All 7 IEBC Nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended the approval of all seven nominees...

18 hours ago

EDUCATION

St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High Schoool closed after unrest over maize flour quality

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen seeks partnerships on security, refugee affairs in talks with UN officials

Murkomen said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Fresh Standoff as National Assembly Rejects Senate Push for Higher County Allocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A fresh standoff has erupted between the National Assembly and the Senate over the equitable share of revenue to...

20 hours ago