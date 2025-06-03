KNH issues 7-day notice to claim 124 unclaimed bodies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued a public notice calling on relatives and friends to claim 124 unclaimed bodies currently lying at its Farewell Home.

In a statement, the hospital said the bodies must be identified and collected within seven days, in accordance with the Public Health Act Cap 242.

According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.

The law mandates public notification to allow relatives or interested parties an opportunity to come forward and claim the body.

If no claim is made within the specified notice period, typically 7 to 10 days, the body may then be disposed of, usually through a pauper’s burial organized by the government.

Failure to do so will compel the hospital to seek court permission for their disposal.

The full list of the unclaimed bodies is available for viewing at the KNH Farewell Home and online at www.knh.or.ke.