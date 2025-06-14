KMPDC intensifies health facility inspections to safeguard patient safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) in collaboration with other health regulatory bodies and county governments has intensified its nationwide inspection of health facilities in a bold move to enforce the Inspections and Licensing Rules, 2022, aimed at enhancing patient safety and ensuring quality healthcare delivery.

Since March 2025, KMPDC has conducted a phased countrywide inspection targeting both public and private health facilities.

The inspections have resulted in the closure of 728 facilities and the downgrading of 301, while 31 individuals have been arrested for various violations including operating without valid licenses and employing unregistered medical personnel.



The affected counties include Mandera, Nairobi, Wajir, Kisii, and Nyamira. A total of 1,983 health facilities were inspected in these regions.