Kipyegon falls short in sub-four-minute mile bid

JUN 27 – Faith Kipyegon fell short in her bid to become the first woman in history to run a sub-four-minute mile.

The Kenyan, 31, clocked four minutes 06.42 seconds in perfect conditions at Stade Charlety in Paris – a time 1.22 seconds faster than her world record – in pursuit of the momentous feat.

The time will not be recognised as an official record because Kipyegon was assisted by a team of male and female pacemakers and wore technologically advanced kit and shoes at the Nike-sponsored ‘Breaking4’ event.

Kipyegon’s official women’s mile record of 4:07.64, set in July 2023, remains almost five seconds faster than any other female athlete in history has run for the distance.

It was that record performance in Monaco which made Kipyegon believe sub-four – once considered physiologically impossible for a woman – was within reach.

But the three-time Olympic 1500m champion still had a chasm to bridge, being required to run two seconds per lap faster than she had before.

Kipyegon was kitted out in an aerodynamic skinsuit and specially designed spikes as she targeted sub-60 second laps – an average speed of about 15 miles or 24 kilometres, per hour.

She was aided by 13 pacemakers, including Britain’s Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell and Jemma Reekie, as she chased the Wavelights tracking her progress on the inside curb of the track.