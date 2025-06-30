Kingi warns Senators against commenting on Governor Guyo’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has cautioned Senators against commenting on the impeachment of Abdi Ibrahim Hassan, the Governor of Isiolo County.

Kingi advised Senators must refrain from discussing or questioning the proceedings.

He insisted that as the Senate may act as a quasi-judicial body in this case, senators should avoid making statements that could prejudice the outcome.

“Doing so would amount to anticipation of debate, which is an infringement of Standing Order 99. Accordingly, it shall be out of order—within the meaning of Standing Order 122—for any Senator to make comments, whether written or spoken, relating to the conduct of the Governor or the impeachment process, outside the confines of the impeachment proceedings, as such comments may prejudice the fair and just outcome of the process,” he said.

The Speaker’s caution comes amid concerns that some senators had made public statements regarding the impeachment at various forums.

He reminded the lawmakers that the Senate will be conducting investigations into the alleged violations of the Constitution and the law, and subsequently make its determination on the matter.

“The impeachment hearing is not merely a procedural formality; it is a critical process that plays a crucial role in upholding the principles of democracy and good governance. It represents one of the Senate’s most significant oversight functions and core responsibilities,” the Senate Speaker directed.

Guyo charges include gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of various laws and the Constitution.

16 out of 18 MCAs in Isiolo voted in favour of the impeachment motion filed by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana.