NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki:Ukambani region deserves projects and programs to uplift lives

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Ukambani region is benefitting fully from the government’s development agenda that targets improving the lives of all Kenyans without discrimination.

DP Kindiki revealed that he is working with all the leaders from the region to ensure the area does not lag behind in development, promising to look for former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka for consultations on taking the region forward.

Speaking on Friday during Empowerment Forum at Kawaya Grounds in Masii, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, he said Ukambani region deserves projects and programs to uplift the lives of the people.

“We are developing this region as every part of our country because there is no part of the country that is not important,” DP assured.

The DP has also been to Machakos Town, Masinga, Kaiti, Kangundo, Kitui East, Kitui South, Kilome and Kitui Central constituencies the last one week for similar empowerment engagements.

He urged local leaders not to be enticed by those thriving in divisive and retrogressive politics, saying President Ruto is keen on equitable development across the nation without consideration of political affiliation.

The Deputy President said it is not yet time to politick but nation building calling on all leaders to join hands to alleviate under-development, serve the people and spur the nation’s economic growth.

“Every leader in this country, including those in opposition, has a responsibility to participate in nation building.

We should all unite in that endeavor because this is the time for nation-building.

When it is time for politicking, we will pursue our diverse political persuasions with utmost respect for each other,” he added.

Prof. Kindiki said the nation’s unity is critical as it establishes the foundation for faster development which is being pursued through the Bottom-Up Economic Development Agenda and complemented by various empowerment programs including the one he is spearheading countrywide.

Further, he declared he is fully behind President William Ruto in serving the people, promising not to waver in discharging his duties and pushing the nation’s development.

“We must not spoil the nation’s mood through useless politics that incites division and tribalism…I am a Yes Man to the President and wananchi because they are my bosses,” he stated.

In Mwala, the government has allocated funds for Mwala-Kangundo Road as well as funding key water projects in the region. It has also allocated hundreds of affordable housing units for Masii town and several technical institutes in the area.

Leaders present were MPs Kimani Ichungw’ah (Kikuyu, Majority Leader), Vincent Musyoka Kawaya (host, Mwala), Caleb Mule (Machakos Town), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga), Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West) and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East).

Others include Tabitha Mutinda (Nominated Senator), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), Fabian Kyule (Kangundo), Rachel Nyamai Kaki (Kitui South), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Machakos County Speaker Anne Kiusya and a host of MCAs.  

