Kindiki Warns Against “Prophets of Violence,” Assures Kenyans of Peace Ahead of 2027

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to disregard individuals he described as “prophets of violence,” warning them against spreading fear and tension ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a development tour in Zombe, Kitui East, Kindiki affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability across the country—now and in the future.

“Ignore those who are prophesying that there will be violence during the 2027 polls,” said Kindiki. “The government will do everything in its power to maintain peace and stability today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.

“I give you that assurance as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” he added.

The DP also highlighted the Kenya Kwanza administration’s efforts in economic recovery, noting that the cost of living has eased under its stewardship.

“The price of a 2kg packet of unga was KSh250. It is now down to Sh140 or Sh150—and we’re working to bring it below KSh100,” he said.

“Fuel has dropped from Sh217 to Sh174. Farmers are earning more, with milk prices rising to Sh50 per litre, and the cost of fertilizer has reduced from Sh7,000 to Sh2,500, enhancing food production.”

Kindiki further announced that the government had allocated funds for the long-awaited tarmacking of the Zombe–Kyuluni road.

He also revealed that under the Last Mile Connectivity Program, the government will connect 18,000 households in Kitui County to electricity, including 1,500 in Kitui East alone.

“Electricity is not just for the rich—it is a right for every Kenyan, no matter where or how they live,” he stated.

Reiterating the government’s inclusive development agenda, Kindiki said Kenya Kwanza is targeting women, boda boda operators, and informal sector workers with tailored initiatives.

He urged leaders to avoid premature politicking and instead focus on service delivery, stressing that leadership must be measured by results, not rhetoric.

“Every elected leader should present a progress report,” he said. “Let’s not wait for the campaign season—development must happen now.”

Kindiki also announced that the national government has allocated Sh800 million to compensate individuals affected by the construction of the Kibwezi–Mutomo–Kitui road.

