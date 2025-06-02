Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for national unity and inclusion to fulfil Kenya’s aspirations as he praises Raila-Ruto unity deal

Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the need for national unity and inclusive development as a foundation for achieving Kenya’s long-term aspirations.

Speaking on Sunday during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, DP Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his address, the Deputy President said the government is committed to delivering on this promise by fostering an inclusive economy that addresses the needs of all Kenyans, especially those in previously neglected sectors.

Kindiki commended the current administration’s efforts to correct those imbalances and deliver equitable development.

“We are spending more money, Not only to strengthen the traditional value chains im tea and coffee and all the other mportant crops Grown our country, not just in livestock development, but we also spending enough resources to provide supports to fisher forks to make sure our country maximizes from our blue economy resources,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki expressed satisfaction on the progress the country has made since the country obtained independence in 1963 calling for a united front among all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to build a more inclusive country.

He pointed out that the government is working towards “paying the historical debts” of those who fought for the freedom of Kenyans to govern themselves.

“This generation owes the generation that fought for the political freedom of Kenya the debt of fighting for our economic freedom. We are paying that debts by ensuring we also Provide economic freedom to Kenya and its people,” Kindiki said.

“Your Excellency in that Journey, I am equally persuaded, that we with you as our leader, we are also creating a more inclusive Kenya.”

In a message of reconciliation and nation-building, the Deputy President also acknowledged the ongoing political goodwill between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, hailing their engagement as a symbol of healing and progress.

” As we live and travel this journey, it is also clear on us that between yourself and his Excellency Raila Odinga you are speaking to our nation so that we can forge closer ties among ourselves as citizens of Kenya reduce barriers brought about by politics, ethnicity, religion,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Audit Exposes Sh304bn in idle govt project funds

Gathungu highlighted stalled development and chronic underperformance, warning that continued inefficiencies in budget absorption are jeopardising critical national infrastructure and social initiatives

15 minutes ago

Top stories

Police officer killed in Nakuru ambush

The injured officers were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, authorities said.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for compensation of victims in anti-govt protests as path to national healing

Raila welcomed recent gestures of contrition from the government, including public apologies made by President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto touts successes in housing, healthcare as he defends his record

President Ruto described his government's “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of his administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) development blueprint at work.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for more delegated roles for counties, denounces provincial administration

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the...

21 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya defends Kosovo recognition as Tanzania moves to deepen ties with Pristina

The PS pointed to the ongoing official visit by Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to Kosovo...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick with Ruto or be sidelined, Mt Kenya residents told

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga says youth have nothing to celebrate as he declares ‘solemn month of reflection’ over protest deaths

Maraga said the spirit of Madaraka — which symbolizes Kenya’s internal self-rule and the freedom to shape its own destiny — has been betrayed,...

1 day ago