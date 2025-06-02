Kindiki roots for national unity and inclusion to fulfil Kenya’s aspirations as he praises Raila-Ruto unity deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the need for national unity and inclusive development as a foundation for achieving Kenya’s long-term aspirations.

Speaking on Sunday during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, DP Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

In his address, the Deputy President said the government is committed to delivering on this promise by fostering an inclusive economy that addresses the needs of all Kenyans, especially those in previously neglected sectors.

Kindiki commended the current administration’s efforts to correct those imbalances and deliver equitable development.

“We are spending more money, Not only to strengthen the traditional value chains im tea and coffee and all the other mportant crops Grown our country, not just in livestock development, but we also spending enough resources to provide supports to fisher forks to make sure our country maximizes from our blue economy resources,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki expressed satisfaction on the progress the country has made since the country obtained independence in 1963 calling for a united front among all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to build a more inclusive country.

He pointed out that the government is working towards “paying the historical debts” of those who fought for the freedom of Kenyans to govern themselves.

“This generation owes the generation that fought for the political freedom of Kenya the debt of fighting for our economic freedom. We are paying that debts by ensuring we also Provide economic freedom to Kenya and its people,” Kindiki said.

“Your Excellency in that Journey, I am equally persuaded, that we with you as our leader, we are also creating a more inclusive Kenya.”

In a message of reconciliation and nation-building, the Deputy President also acknowledged the ongoing political goodwill between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, hailing their engagement as a symbol of healing and progress.

” As we live and travel this journey, it is also clear on us that between yourself and his Excellency Raila Odinga you are speaking to our nation so that we can forge closer ties among ourselves as citizens of Kenya reduce barriers brought about by politics, ethnicity, religion,” he said.