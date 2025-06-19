Kindiki: Radical and Bold commitment calls for public scrutiny

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials that the government must now shift its full focus from planning to tangible delivery of its promises to the people.

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat opening at KCB Leadership Centre, Kajiado County, DP Kindiki acknowledged the mounting public scrutiny over the administration’s progress, attributing it to the high expectations created during the 2022 election campaign.

“This administration was elected at a critical point in terms of the nation’s economic situation.We were elected on a very popular agenda, which was to create an inclusive economy an economy that brings onboard everyone, where the prosperity of the country is shared across economic classes,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President asserted that the public feedback and daily commentary on the government’s progress were both understandable and necessary, given the administration’s ‘radical, daring, and bold commitment’ to transforming the country’s economy.

Kindiki said the retreat was focused on reflecting not just on how much has been planned, but what has been implemented and whether the electorate are feeling the impact.

“We are also asking ourselves how far we have come in terms of delivering the brick and mortar for the nation’s development the policies, programs, and projects because right now at midterm, it is about delivery, impact, and not planning or rationalization,” he noted.

Kindiki emphasized that the government must evaluate how well it has engaged the broader society, particularly in national development and inclusion under the government transformation agenda which include agriculture, health, MSMEs, the digital superhighway, and the creative economy all pillars of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

He insisted that communication was an integral tool to carry the country along acknowledging the need for better transparency and public engagement.

“We are also asking ourselves how far we have come in terms of carrying along the stakeholders that constitute the Kenyan society… and looking at what and where we can do better in the remaining two and a half years,”Kindiki noted.

“We are also asking ourselves how effectively we have communicated what we are doing,” he added.

On his part,President William Ruto had asked members of the Executive to focus on delivering the transformation agenda the ruling party promised Kenyans.

The President said he is not focusing on the next General Election, but on the ways and means of transforming the country.

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

He expressed satisfaction with the difficult decisions the government had made to turn around the country’s fortunes, saying they have been successful and are paying dividends.

He commended the government’s performance so far, but pointed out that there was need to do more to accelerate the delivery of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We are here to reflect on where we came from, where we are and agree on the future. We should know that failure is not an option,” President Ruto said.