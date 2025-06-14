Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Promises to Look for Kalonzo for Development Consultations

The DP said stalled roads worth billions of shillings in the region, including Emali-Ukia Road that had been ignored for years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki affirmed his readiness to look for former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka to develop Ukambani region, which is central to the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking on Saturday at Wote town in Makueni Constituency, Makueni County during Empowerment Forum for micro and small-scale traders and women youth groups, Prof. Kindiki said there is no enmity between him and Mr. Musyoka who served as VP between 2008 and 2013 and is now Wiper Party leader.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I respect Kalonzo who is my senior in law and is full of respect for all leaders. I will talk to him because what we want to see is development of the region like every other part of the country,” the DP said.

The DP, who has been spearheading empowerment forums in the region the last one week and has been to Machakos Town, Masinga, Kangundo, Yatta, Mwala, Kitui East, Kitui Central, Kitui South, Kaiti, Kilome and Makueni constituencies, said he would endeavor to look for Kalonzo for discussions and consultations on development.

“I will look for him as you have tasked me to do so. We do not want him to be misled by those keen to destabilize the country through divisive and tribal politics,” DP assured.

The DP said stalled roads worth billions of shillings in the region, including Emali-Ukia Road that had been ignored for years, have been funded and tendered for, and construction will commence soon.

Last-mile electricity projects are also ongoing in the three counties with Makueni benefitting from Sh2 billion to connect 18,300 new homes. In Makueni constituency, 4,300 homes will be connected at a cost of Sh370 million.

New modern markets are also being put up in various towns in the County with the largest in Wote town.

Affordable housing projects are also coming up after the government allocated money.

The DP said the government will work with all leaders irrespective of their political affiliation as it is the right thing to do.

“We are serving all Kenyans because every Kenyan pays taxes in one way or another. You cannot say this community does not have shares in government and therefore should not benefit from development. That is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” he said.

At the same time, the DP said he will press on with the empowerment program indicating its role in complementing ongoing initiatives geared at boosting income for hustlers at the grassroots.

“We believe our economy will grow if we enable those at the grassroots to flourish because they are the majority and play a big role in the nation’s economic growth,” he said.  

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Advisory on Strong Winds and Large Waves Across Coastal and Inland Regions

These winds are projected to intensify to over 30 knots (15.4 m/s) between Saturday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 17.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto Calls for Generational Ceasefire after murder of Albert Ojwang

Charlene expressed deep sorrow and introspection in the wake of the incident, describing the loss as both painful and deeply troubling.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome urges inclusion of Judiciary in national ICT projects

The CJ explained that the launch of the project in 42 court stations marks the scaling up of the Judiciary’s digital transformation journey

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDC intensifies health facility inspections to safeguard patient safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) in collaboration with other health regulatory bodies and county governments has...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel calls for fostering conducive environment for PWDs

She was speaking at Huruma grounds in Eldoret during this year's International Albinism Awareness Day.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Middle aged man dies inside police cell in Nyakach

Otieno says the suspect was arrested with stolen goats at around 11am and booked into the cell.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta urges GenZ to be agents of change

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called on young people to step boldly into the world as agents of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo leaders ask Ruto to intervene in feud between MCAs and Governor Guyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A section of grassroots leaders want president William Ruto to intervene and solve a standoff between Isiolo Members of...

17 hours ago