Kindiki Promises to Look for Kalonzo for Development Consultations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki affirmed his readiness to look for former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka to develop Ukambani region, which is central to the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking on Saturday at Wote town in Makueni Constituency, Makueni County during Empowerment Forum for micro and small-scale traders and women youth groups, Prof. Kindiki said there is no enmity between him and Mr. Musyoka who served as VP between 2008 and 2013 and is now Wiper Party leader.

“I respect Kalonzo who is my senior in law and is full of respect for all leaders. I will talk to him because what we want to see is development of the region like every other part of the country,” the DP said.

The DP, who has been spearheading empowerment forums in the region the last one week and has been to Machakos Town, Masinga, Kangundo, Yatta, Mwala, Kitui East, Kitui Central, Kitui South, Kaiti, Kilome and Makueni constituencies, said he would endeavor to look for Kalonzo for discussions and consultations on development.

“I will look for him as you have tasked me to do so. We do not want him to be misled by those keen to destabilize the country through divisive and tribal politics,” DP assured.

The DP said stalled roads worth billions of shillings in the region, including Emali-Ukia Road that had been ignored for years, have been funded and tendered for, and construction will commence soon.

Last-mile electricity projects are also ongoing in the three counties with Makueni benefitting from Sh2 billion to connect 18,300 new homes. In Makueni constituency, 4,300 homes will be connected at a cost of Sh370 million.

New modern markets are also being put up in various towns in the County with the largest in Wote town.

Affordable housing projects are also coming up after the government allocated money.

The DP said the government will work with all leaders irrespective of their political affiliation as it is the right thing to do.

“We are serving all Kenyans because every Kenyan pays taxes in one way or another. You cannot say this community does not have shares in government and therefore should not benefit from development. That is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” he said.

At the same time, the DP said he will press on with the empowerment program indicating its role in complementing ongoing initiatives geared at boosting income for hustlers at the grassroots.

“We believe our economy will grow if we enable those at the grassroots to flourish because they are the majority and play a big role in the nation’s economic growth,” he said.