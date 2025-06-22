Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

the DP said Kenyans now demand a higher standard of leadership and a more realistic conversation about the country’s future/DPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki dimisses ‘political dimwits, cons’ as he vows ‘superior conversation’ 

Kindiki said the electorate has grown more enlightened and is no longer swayed by empty slogans or personality-driven politics. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed what he termed as shallow and deceptive political rhetoric, urging Kenyans to reject leaders who offer no tangible solutions to the country’s challenges. 

In a statement on Saturday, Kindiki said the electorate has grown more enlightened and is no longer swayed by empty slogans or personality-driven politics. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instead, the DP said Kenyans now demand a higher standard of leadership and a more realistic conversation about the country’s future. 

“Kenya deserves a superior conversation on who has the most realistic ideas for taking our nation forward,” Kindiki stated.  

“Those whose only message is the chants about who will be in office for how long, or who speaks with what kind of voice, will be swept away by the torrential downpour of an increasingly smarter, enlightened, and no-nonsense public who can no longer buy delusion from political dimwits, fakes, cons, and counterfeits.” 

Kindiki emphasized the need for leaders to focus on substantive policies that address the country’s pressing socio-economic issues, rather than engaging in divisive or superficial debates.  

Without naming individuals, he appeared to take aim at political rivals who have been critical of President William Ruto’s administration, which continues to face criticism for failing to deliver on its campaign pledges. 

He argued that arrogance and contempt in leadership will soon be a thing of the past as the public grows more assertive and discerning. 

The remarks come at a time when the political climate is heating up ahead of the 2027 General Election, with various figures jostling for influence and public attention.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover stolen livestock in Samburu in a fierce firefight with armed raiders 

The recovery mission, which took place on Saturday, involved officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) and National Police Reservists (NPR). 

2 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Nations seek concensus on management of chemicals, waste and pollution

The newly established panel is designed to address a critical gap in the global environmental framework by providing countries with independent, policy-relevant scientific advice...

12 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Govt to distribute an additional 230 milk coolers to dairy farmers: Ruto

The President pointed out that the programme is part of the government's broader effort to enhance milk quality, safety, and market access for farmers. 

14 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto promises sexed semen at Sh1,000 from July 1

The move is aimed at boosting milk production and enhancing livestock quality across the country.

19 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto commits Sh100mn to lower dairy feeds for dairy farmers

Ruto also promised to remove taxed on yellow maize imports to support low-cost production.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS rolls out county-level anti-graft committees in Rift Valley

The launch event held in Nakuru on Friday, presided over by Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jasper Ombati, brought together regional police commanders to discuss...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows end-to-end e-procurement from July 1 amid resistance

The President said that this is intended to curb fraud and eliminate inflated costs of government procurement that drain public resources.

1 day ago

POLICE BRUTALITY

Kenyan Youth Don Face Masks in Silent Protest Against Police Brutality

Popular comedian Eric Omondi, a prominent voice in recent protests, said the gesture is a sign of solidarity with Boniface Kariuki, who is recovering...

2 days ago