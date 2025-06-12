Connect with us

Digital blogger Albert Ojwang was killed in police custody in June 2025 following an arrest triggered by a complaint from Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. His death sparked national outrage and demands for Lagat's arrest and prosecution.

Kindiki Condemns Murder of Albert Ojwang, Vows Justice as Protests Turn Violent in Nairobi

Amid growing pressure from civil society, lawmakers, and the Law Society of Kenya, Deputy President Kindiki called for calm and due process.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has strongly condemned the killing of teacher and social media influencer Albert Ojwang, describing it as a grave injustice that must not go unpunished.

Speaking on Thursday during an empowerment forum for micro and small-scale traders and Saccos at Kasikeu Secondary School in Kilome Constituency, Kindiki assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring justice is served.

“There must be individual criminal responsibility for the person who was involved in the killing of the slain teacher. If there was anyone who sent or ordered the killers to commit the crime, whoever they are, they must face the law,” said the Deputy President.

Ojwang, a popular content creator from Homa Bay County, was arrested last week following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. The complaint was reportedly linked to social media posts targeting the senior police officer. Ojwang was arrested in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, and transported to Nairobi, where he was detained at Central Police Station.

The following day, he was found dead in his cell under circumstances that have shocked the nation. A post-mortem conducted by government pathologists revealed that Ojwang died from head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries — findings consistent with torture. Suicide was ruled out.

His death sparked immediate public outrage, culminating in violent protests in parts of Nairobi. Demonstrators, many of them young people, lit bonfires and clashed with police while demanding justice for Ojwang. Several vehicles were torched during the unrest, as calls intensified for the government to take swift action against those responsible.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed that CCTV footage from Central Police Station was interfered with, and has widened its investigations to include all officers involved. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is also probing the incident.

On Wednesday, DCI Director Mohamed Amin named Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Talam as the prime suspect, stating that Ojwang had been delivered “safe and unharmed” from Homa Bay by detectives. This shifted the focus squarely to officers who handled him after his arrival in Nairobi.

Amid growing pressure from civil society, lawmakers, and the Law Society of Kenya, Deputy President Kindiki called for calm and due process.

“We must resist the temptation to politicise this matter. Justice must be pursued through the proper legal channels,” he said, while warning that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

“The killer must be brought to book. The government does not condone extra-judicial killings or torturing of citizens. No one is above the law,” he stated.

Ojwang’s death has reignited national debate on police brutality and the urgent need for reform within the National Police Service, with renewed calls for the resignation or interdiction of senior officers, including DIG Lagat, as investigations continue.

