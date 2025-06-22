Kindiki Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Empty Threats and Tribal Politics’ in Escalating Feud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has castigated his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of clinging to political relevance through ‘empty threats, arrogance, and incompetence’.

In a sharply worded statement shared online, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s recent mockery of his voice and repeated calls to unseat the Kenya Kwanza administration in 2027, describing them as shallow distractions meant to derail serious national discussions.

“While it is clear that your intentions are to distract and derail meaningful discourse, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the solemn duty of nation-building,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said Gachagua’s political approach was marked by tribal division and personal attacks rather than ideas and leadership.

“Mr Trap Man, your brief and controversial political career has been characterised by hollow threats, arrogance, and a consistent display of incompetence,” he stated.

Although Kindiki said the administration was focused on service delivery and unity, he warned that Gachagua’s antics would not go unanswered for long.

“We will still find the time to take you head-on and obliterate your petty and juvenile theatrics in the most spectacular and decisive manner. You are gravely mistaken in your assumptions,” he warned.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had accused President William Ruto’s government of sponsoring youth to disrupt his political tour in Meru, claiming the Kenya Kwanza administration is using intimidation and propaganda to silence dissent within the Mt Kenya region.

During a series of rallies in Buuri, Gachagua said senior government officials, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, paid up to KSh 3 million to mobilize youth to block roads, light bonfires, and stop him from addressing residents.

“They brought youths and gave them money, but they ended up chanting ‘One Term!’”

“Even if you spend KSh 100 billion, this mountain is gone. Forget about it. Remove the mountain from your 2027 plan,”he said.

The confrontations began early in the weekend, with reports of hired goons lighting fires along the Mikinduri road in Tigania East and erecting blockades to prevent Gachagua’s motorcade from accessing rally venues.

The Former Deputy President alleged that the government even summoned senior clergy from the AIPCA Church to dissuade them from allowing him to speak.

“They’re using State House to intimidate bishops..This is dictatorship. The church must remain independent,”he said.

Gachagua framed his message as a rallying cry for the Mt Kenya region to reclaim its political voice, accusing Ruto of betrayal and Kindiki of playing dirty politics to please his new boss.

“They are using lies and propaganda, but the people of this region have seen the truth,” Gachagua said.