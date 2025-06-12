Kenya’s streets set to roar in honor of Ojwang

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Human rights activists and concerned citizens were on Thursday set to stage nationwide demonstrations under the banner “Total Shutdown – No More Deaths, Justice for Albert Ojwang.”

The protests are in response to the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

The protests, which will be centered at the Central Police Station in Nairobi, are being organized by grassroots movements and civil society groups using the slogan “No Killmore.”

Demonstrators are being urged to come armed with water, phones, and flags as they rally under the hashtags #RutoMustGo and #OccupyEverywhere.

The organizers are calling for accountability, justice, and urgent police reforms, saying Ojwang’s death is part of a broader pattern of extrajudicial killings and abuse by law enforcement.

“This is a day of rage and courage,” read one of the protest flyers circulating online. “No more deaths. Justice for Albert.”

The demonstrations are expected to intensify pressure on the government and security agencies, which are already facing scrutiny from the public and lawmakers over the incident.

Ojwang’s death has sparked national outrage, with President William Ruto demanding a through probe into his death.