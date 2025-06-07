Kenya’s Kassait among 3 finalists for global Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Award

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8- Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, has been named one of three finalists for this year’s Cybersecurity or Privacy Law Woman Professional award.

The Office of the Data Commissioner lauded Kassait’s nomination, describing it as a recognition of her leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing data protection, privacy, and digital trust in Kenya and beyond.

The Award honors a legal professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of cybersecurity and privacy law.

Kassait faces competition from Professor Dr. Fatemah Alharbi, a prominent academic, researcher, and consultant recognized for her contributions to cybersecurity.

The third finalist is Veronica Canton, a global expert in data privacy, technology, and intellectual property law, currently an attorney at Holland & Knight LLP.

Kassait’s Profile

Immaculate Kassait was sworn in as Kenya’s first Data Commissioner on November 16, 2020.

She brings extensive experience in elections, governance, and women’s rights, having played a key role in the implementation of several national and international initiatives.

Before her appointment as Data Commissioner, she served at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the first woman to lead Voter Registration, Elections, and Operations from 2010 to 2020.

She also chaired the Taskforce on the Development of the Data Protection Regulations, 2021.

In 2021, Kassait was recognized among the Top 25 Women in Digital in Kenya.