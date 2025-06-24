Kenya’s inABLE Named Among World’s Top 100 Accessibility Innovators by Forbes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya’s nonprofit tech accessibility pioneer inABLE has earned a coveted spot on the first-ever Forbes Accessibility 100, a global list spotlighting organizations leading the way in disability inclusion and digital accessibility.

The Nairobi-based organization is one of the few African entities recognized in the ranking, joining an elite group of global corporations, startups, and advocacy networks across 15 countries.

The list was curated by Forbes following a rigorous nine-month research process involving over 400 expert interviews.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to be included in this global recognition,” said Irene Mbari-Kirika, Founder and Executive Director of inABLE. “This is a powerful validation of our mission to ensure that persons with disabilities are not just consumers of digital content, but creators, leaders, and equal participants in the digital economy.”

A Pioneer in Inclusive Tech and Policy

Founded in 2009, inABLE has been a trailblazer in pushing the boundaries of digital accessibility in Africa.

The organization established Africa’s first assistive technology labs in special needs schools and has since expanded its work into inclusive education, policy advocacy, and tech access for persons with disabilities.

It also hosts the Inclusive Africa Conference, now a leading continental platform for discussing and designing accessible digital solutions.

Global Partnerships Driving Local Impact

inABLE’s progress has been backed by a wide array of strategic partners including global giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Uber, Salesforce, and the Mastercard Foundation, among others.

These collaborations have supported its work in education, assistive technologies, and influencing accessibility policies in both government and corporate sectors.

“This honor belongs to our entire community—partners, advocates, youth innovators, and individuals with lived experience who have shaped our journey,” said Mbari-Kirika.

“We are proud to contribute to a global shift that is not only rethinking access but reengineering systems to be inclusive from the start.”

Why Accessibility Matters Now More Than Ever

The Forbes Accessibility 100 comes at a time when digital inclusion is being reframed as a global economic and human rights imperative.

The list celebrates innovations ranging from AI-powered communication tools and sign language avatars to inclusive design practices built from the ground up.

According to Forbes, the honored organizations “treat accessibility not as a compliance obligation, but as a core principle of innovation and equity.”

inABLE’s inclusion marks a growing recognition of African-led solutions to global challenges in accessibility.