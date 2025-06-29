Kenya’s Facing Leadership Vacuum Amid GenZ unrest, Matiangi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the growing discontent among Gen Z youth has exposed a deepening leadership vacuum in the country.

Speaking after attending a church service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Thika town, Matiang’i lamented that leaders have resorted to blaming each other or inciting divisions between communities.

“You don’t need rocket science or a PhD from Harvard to know that the country is headed in the wrong direction and that the citizens are not happy,” said the Jubilee Party presidential aspirant.

He criticized both government and opposition leaders for failing to take responsibility and provide leadership as the country struggles to address the concerns raised by Gen Z youth.

Matiang’i expressed concern that leaders, whose statements should inspire public confidence, are instead stoking public anger.

The former Interior CS also condemned the lackluster manner in which investigations are being conducted, saying it has led to senior government officials making laughable pronouncements to the public.

“It is only when such things occur that you hear all sorts of interesting claims. Now we’re being told that a certain community moved from one county to another and caused all this mayhem. Does that mean there was no one from Murang’a or Nyeri present that day?” he asked

Matiangi called for a pause in politicking as urged leaders to work together to find solutions to the governance and accountability concerns the GenZ youth are demanding.