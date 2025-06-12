Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy stabilising as inflation drops to 3.8pc: CS Mbadi

Mbadi announced that the country’s annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent in October 2022.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Kenya’s economy is showing firm signs of recovery, with inflation cooling to a 32-month low, a development that Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, John Mbadi, hailed as a “turning point” during the tabling of the 2025/2026 Financial Year National  budget at the National Assembly on Thursday.

While delivering his first budget speech since his appointment last year as the National Treasury CS, Mbadi announced that the country’s annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent in October 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government policy interventions has strengthened the micro economic indicators: Inflation rates has declined to 3.8 percent in May 2025 from a peak of 9.6 percent in October 2022,” he said.

He attributed the decline to sustained fiscal policies, easing global commodity prices, and effective monetary policy interventions.

“The prices of essential food items including sugar, milk, maize flour wheat flour and rice has eased,” he revealed.

Additionally CS Mbadi noted that the country’s economy is expected to sustain a growth momentum in the 2025/2Fiscal year with growth projected at 5.3 percent per year.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi empasises need for stict financial discipline to reduce debt

Mbadi acknowledged the government is operating under constrained fiscal space due to years of rapid debt accumulation.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya unveils career progression guidelines for civilian staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Thursday unveiled the first ever career progression guidelines for civilian staff cadres domiciled...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK and Vocal Africa push for justice in Ojwang’s killing

The two spoke during an interview on Capital FM’s Capital in the Morning show, where they urged citizens not to relent in their demand...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court overturns conviction of teacher jailed for 35yrs over defilement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The High Court sitting in Milimani has set aside a 35-year jail sentence made against a school teacher based...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued against Activist Boniface Mwangi over failure to appear in court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – An arrest warrant has been issued against activist Boniface Mwangi over his failure to appear in court to take...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Urges Prosecutors to Embrace AI in Fight Against Transnational Crime

Ruto emphasized that technological adoption in law enforcement is no longer optional but essential.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates millions to boost state surveillance using Spyware

Optimus 3.0 is a next-generation spyware system designed for state surveillance.

4 hours ago

Africa

(WATCH) Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore accuses Western countries of interference in Sahel alliance

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore hit out at Western interference in the Sahel states, as representatives gathered for the inaugural performance of the union’s...

4 hours ago