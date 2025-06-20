Connect with us

POLICE BRUTALITY

Kenya youth stage #MaskFriday in solidarity against police brutality victim Boniface Kariuki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Kenyan youth are donning face masks as a form of silent protest against police brutality, following the point-blank shooting of a mask vendor by an anti-riot police officer.

Popular comedian Eric Omondi says the gesture is a show of solidarity with Boniface Kariuki, who is currently recuperating at Kenyatta National Hospital after undergoing surgery on Tuesday night.

“Today marks #MaskFriday in Kenya—wearing a mask is our collective plea: Silence is not an option. We stand in solidarity with Boniface Kariuki and all victims of police brutality,” he said.

Boniface was among those caught in a police crackdown on demonstrators during the #JusticeForAlbertOjwang protest, which sought accountability for the death of teacher and blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

Initial reports had circulated that he had died, but his father says he remains hopeful despite his son’s serious injuries.

Boniface’s shooting adds to growing public outrage over what many are calling the escalating impunity by law enforcement in handling peaceful demonstrators and vulnerable citizens.

On Tuesday evening the National Police Service confirmed that a uniformed police officer captured on video assaulting and shooting Boniface along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue has been disarmed and arrested.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah confirmed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the officer.

“Following this incident, the Inspector General of the National Police Service ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the officer involved. The said police officer has since been arrested,” Nyagah said in a statement to newsrooms.

Shocking footage recorded by protesters and widely shared on social media shows two armed officers confronting the man.

One strikes him in the back with the butt of a rifle, while the second officer slaps him across the face before shooting him at close range.

He collapses on the pavement as the officers walk away, prompting an outcry from horrified witnesses.

Comments
