Students writing their KCSE examinations. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to partner with Google to digitize schools countrywide

Learners will get an opportunity to interact with others in the world using the same content and thus bring the world closer home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Kenya is gearing up for a full digital takeover as Google Kenya now partners with schools and key education stakeholders in efforts to digitize learning fully.

According to statistics, Kenya and Africa as a whole will be a critical player in the world market in the next 25 years due to its young population, and therefore, it is important to equip the younger generations, from an early age on the need to embrace technological changes.

Through this programme to be introduced in schools, learners and students will get an opportunity to interact fully with digitized learning where the CBC material, for younger learners, through a partnership with longhorn publishers, will be introduced into the google chrome book, a device that will be used in schools.

Consequently, learners will get an opportunity to interact with others in the world using the same content and thus bring the world closer home.

The project is to be rolled out in schools in July in a pilot programme as more schools are onboarded in the third term and early next year.

As per the tenets of the deal, that also has NCBA’s loop, a parent or a school can buy the gadget installed with learning information through a lipa pole pole module, bearing in mind the country’s financial situation.

Google, and its partners have embarked on this programme until 2050, hoping to start with some learners at the pre-primary stage, and walk with them to university level where, after, they will be ready for the job market.

