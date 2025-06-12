Connect with us

Capital Health

Kenya Receives Over 6mn Doses of TB and Polio Vaccines

The vaccines, delivered in collaboration with UNICEF and other immunisation partners, come amid recent concerns over stockouts of essential childhood vaccines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 12 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday flagged off a major consignment of life-saving vaccines, signalling renewed momentum in Kenya’s child immunisation programme.

The country has received over six million doses—3 million of the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis, and 3.2 million doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Duale called on county governments to swiftly collect the doses from regional depots and ensure they are distributed without delay—especially to remote and underserved areas.

“This consignment has been made possible through the swift and commendable action of the National Treasury, and we are deeply grateful for their rapid allocation of resources,” said Duale. “I urge all county health teams to prioritise the distribution of these vaccines so we can restore full immunisation coverage across the country.”

Duale further urged parents and guardians to take children to the nearest health facility for any missed or upcoming vaccinations. “These vaccines are now available, and this is the time to ensure every child is protected against deadly but preventable diseases,” he said.

The vaccines arrive at a critical moment as the global health community grapples with disruptions in the vaccine supply chain. Kenya has also raised concerns about an emerging global shortage of the Rotavac Frozen vaccine, used to protect children against diarrhoea caused by the rotavirus.

The Ministry of Health is expected to issue technical guidance to health workers to help manage the anticipated shortage, which could extend into 2026.

Duale reassured the public that despite global challenges, the government remains committed to upholding every child’s right to immunisation. “No child should miss a vaccine due to supply constraints,” he said.

In addition to acknowledging UNICEF’s support in procuring the vaccines within tight timelines, Duale called on the media to help amplify public awareness and restore confidence in routine immunisation services.

He concluded by urging parents to be vigilant and to report any vaccine stock-outs or delays in service at local health centres. “Your voice helps us act faster and serve you better,” he said.

The vaccines will be distributed to Kenya’s eight regional vaccine stores by the end of the week.

