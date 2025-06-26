Connect with us

Top stories

Kenya Power Guard Fatally Shot as Nationwide Protests Leave 12 Dead, Scores Injured

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 26 – A security guard stationed at Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza headquarters in Nairobi was fatally shot on Wednesday evening as nationwide Gen Z-led protests turned deadly across several towns.

Kenya Power confirmed that Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, an employee of Hatari Security, was shot at around 4:30pm while on duty at the Kolobot Road entrance of the utility’s main offices.

“He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” Kenya Power said in a statement, adding that it was working with investigative agencies to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the company said.

Wamale’s killing added to a rising death toll from the nationwide protests, which marked the first anniversary of the deadly June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

At least 12 people were confirmed dead and more than 300 injured across the country on Wednesday, according to multiple human rights monitors and hospital reports. Most of the fatalities were attributed to gunshot wounds allegedly inflicted by police.

Deaths were reported in Nairobi’s Ngara, Embakasi, and Rongai, as well as in Molo, Ol Kalou, Juja, Kikuyu, and Matuu. In Molo, a Form Three student from Njenga Karume Secondary School was shot dead, sparking public outrage.

Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators in major towns including Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisii, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Narok. Protesters lit bonfires, blocked roads, and attempted to march on Parliament and State House—both of which had been cordoned off with razor wire and heavily guarded.

Human rights groups and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) condemned the use of lethal force and called for immediate investigations and restraint by law enforcement.

The violence unfolded amid rising anger over economic hardship, government accountability, and unresolved killings during last year’s protests, where more than 60 people were killed—most in Nairobi.

As pressure mounts on the government to rein in police excesses, media freedom has also come under fire after the Communications Authority ordered a halt to live broadcasts of the protests, prompting a temporary shutdown of major TV stations.

Despite mounting casualties and crackdowns, organisers and protesters say the demonstrations will continue until justice and meaningful reforms are achieved.

Top stories

