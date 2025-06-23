Kenya hopes for peaceful June 25 Gen Z protest anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – Kenya is on edge as the country prepares to mark the first anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z-led protests on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders and youth groups have vowed to return to the streets in honor of those who lost their lives during the 2024 demonstrations, which were sparked by the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The Bill was later withdrawn by President William Ruto following nationwide pressure.

While the opposition has declared the day a symbolic holiday, the government has remained silent.

Police, through Nairobi Regional Commander George Seda, have only confirmed that security plans are in place to ensure the safety of demonstrators.

“We have the plan and we shall be there to provide enough and good security to ensure every person who is going to participate and those not going to participate will be safe, for that matter,” said Seda.

The 2024 protests saw thousands of Kenyans mobilize across major towns, with several fatalities reported and hundreds injured after clashes with police.

The protests were also largely fueled by growing concerns over governance and accountability, piling pressure on President William Ruto’s administration to act against corrupt, out-of-touch, and flamboyant leaders.

In response, President Ruto initiated a cabinet reshuffle that eventually led to its disbandment, the exit of several officials, and the partial return of others.

However, he continues to face criticism, particularly over his government’s handling of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations.

Despite mounting pressure, President Ruto has remained defiant, vowing to stay focused on delivering his mandate.

As the country marks the first anniversary of the June 25 protests, initially peaceful but later marred by violence after infiltration by criminal elements, fresh demonstrations have in recent days gripped Nairobi, driven by public outrage over police brutality.

The most recent trigger was the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwany in police custody, sparking renewed calls for justice.

As the nation braces for Wednesday’s anniversary protests, many hope for peaceful demonstrations in honor of those who lost their lives in last year’s historic movement.