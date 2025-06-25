Connect with us

Capital FM Kenya journalist Angela Wambui during her live coverage of the Gen Z protests at Nairobi CBD.

Kenya

Kenya Editors condemn govt crackdown on live protest coverage

Kenya Editors’ Guild condemns CA’s protest broadcast ban as unconstitutional, urging media to resist censorship and defend press freedom.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) has condemned the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for directing TV and radio stations to halt live coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary, terming the move illegal, unconstitutional, and a threat to press freedom.

The Guild’s President Zubeidah Kananu in a statement said the CA’s directive violates Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution, which safeguard freedom of expression and media independence.

She dismissed CA’s claims that it was acting within the law, arguing that the directive distorts constitutional provisions meant to prevent hate speech and incitement, not responsible journalism.

“Live, factual reporting by licensed media is not a threat, it’s a civic duty,” said Kananu.

KEG cited a 2023 High Court ruling (Kenya Editors’ Guild & Others v CA & Others), which barred the Authority from interfering with live media broadcasts.

The Guild accused CA of acting above the law and undermining judicial authority.

The directive came on the same day that thousands of Kenyans, mainly youth, returned to the streets nationwide to mark the first anniversary of the deadly 2024 Gen Z protests, which saw Parliament stormed and dozens killed.

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) is now demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Communications Authority’s directive banning live coverage of the Gen Z protests.

The Guild is also calling for full compliance with existing court orders that bar the Authority from interfering with live media broadcasts.

Additionally, KEG insists on the protection of the public’s right to access timely and accurate information, and is urging legal support for media houses facing threats or intimidation.

The Guild further wants Parliament and the Judiciary to initiate oversight investigations into the CA’s conduct to ensure accountability and uphold constitutional freedoms.

“Silencing live reporting weakens democratic checks and erodes public confidence in state institutions,” KEG warned, vowing to support legal action against the CA’s directive.

As tensions rise across the country, the Guild is calling on media professionals to stand firm and united in defense of journalism and constitutional freedoms.

