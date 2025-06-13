Connect with us

Africa

Kenya commemorates 20th Anniversary of RECSA, destroys over 6,000 Illicit Firearms

The event, held at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, brought together interior ministers and delegates from the 15 RECSA member states.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya on Friday hosted the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Regional Centre on Small Arms and Light Weapons (RECSA), marking two decades of regional efforts to combat the proliferation of illicit firearms across Eastern and Central Africa.

The gathering provided a platform to reflect on achievements made in promoting peace, security, and disarmament across the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa, and bordering states.

To mark the milestone, more than 6,000 illicit and obsolete small arms and light weapons (SALW) were publicly destroyed in a symbolic ceremony presided over by President William Ruto.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto expressed Kenya’s commitment to eliminate the threat posed by illegal firearms in the country.

“Today’s ceremony, which marks the destruction of more than 6,000 illegal firearms recovered between 2022 and 2025, therefore sends a clear and powerful message: we will not allow violence to take root in our communities, and we remain firmly committed to disarming those who threaten our peace and to strengthening the safety and security of every citizen,” Ruto said as he pledged to work with regional partners to silence the guns.

“The destruction of these weapons sends a clear message: we are united in our mission to create a safer, more peaceful region,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of enhanced regional collaboration, adoption of modern technology, and increased public participation in disarmament and arms control initiatives.

