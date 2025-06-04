Kenya Champions Soil Restoration with Tech at Regional Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kenya is emerging as a regional leader in the fight against soil degradation, using data and technology to revive depleted farmlands and improve food security.

This week, the country played host to the first-ever Data for Soil Health and Scale Summit, drawing over 400 participants from across Eastern and Southern Africa to Nairobi’s Hyatt Regency Hotel for a two-day showcase of innovations and policy action.

Convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in partnership with the World Bank, the summit was a rallying call to transform one of Africa’s most critical agricultural challenges—soil health—into an opportunity for growth and sustainability.

With over 65% of Kenya’s soils degraded, the stakes are high. Nutrient depletion, rising acidity, and decades of unsustainable farming have left millions of smallholder farmers with diminishing yields and rising costs.

Now, the focus is shifting from traditional inputs to high-tech solutions.

“I was farming blind, wasting money on the wrong fertilizers,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during his keynote address.

“Soil testing turned my fortunes around. We must empower smallholders with the right data and tools.”

From AI-powered testing kits to decentralized diagnostics and bio-based fertilizers, the summit showcased cutting-edge tools designed to put precision farming within reach of small-scale farmers.

At the heart of the event were pitch sessions featuring 24 finalists from the Data4SoilHealth and Soil Health Innovation Challenges, where innovators demonstrated how fragmented soil data can be turned into real-time, farm-level action.

The overall winner, Kenya’s Ycenter Shambah Solutions, wowed judges with a mobile-based AI kit capable of diagnosing soil conditions in under 15 minutes.

Other standout entries included:

• Antugrow (Kenya): AI-driven soil health mapping using field sensors and satellite data

• Umuntu Agrobiotics (Uganda): A microbial “bio-blend” that boosts yields by 40% while slashing production costs

• CropNuts (Kenya): Lab-based diagnostics integrated with the OneSoil digital platform

• Mechro Limited (Malawi): Color-coded “Chameleon Tools” for real-time water and nutrient management

Winners will receive technical and acceleration support from the World Bank, the British High Commission, and innovation partners to help scale their impact across the region.

The summit builds on the momentum of the Nairobi Declaration on Soil Health, signed during the 2024 Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit.

It also aligns with Kenya’s Fertilizer and Soil Health Implementation Plan and the upcoming launch of KenSIS, a national soil information system.

According to Principal Secretary Dr. Paul Kipronoh Ronoh, improving soil health is more than an agronomic concern—it’s about securing Kenya’s food systems and economic future.

“By investing in soil data and innovation, we’re giving farmers the tools to thrive sustainably,” he said.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who also serves as vice chair of the Council of Governors, called on counties to take the lead in deploying practical solutions.

“Counties are not spectators—we’re active players,” he said. “The farmer must benefit. Better incomes. Better yields. Better resilience.”

The event was backed by a coalition of partners, including CGIAR, GIZ, IFDC, Microsoft, AGRA, SoilHive, KALRO, and others.

Panels emphasized the need for robust public-private partnerships to link innovation with investment—and ultimately, impact.

World Bank Operations Manager Anne Bakilana stressed the importance of digital infrastructure and private sector engagement.

“Data is the bridge to smarter, more resilient food systems,” she said. “We must harness it to improve soil fertility and unlock sustainable growth.”

As the summit closed, Agriculture Secretary Collin Marangu issued a call to action:

“If we unite data, innovation, and purpose, we can restore our soils and secure livelihoods for millions. Let’s keep the momentum going.”