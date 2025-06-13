Connect with us

Kenya calls on Israel, Iran to exercise restraint as tensions escalate in the Middle East

Nairobi has warned that further provocation could have dire consequences for regional and global stability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 Kenya has joined the growing international chorus calling for calm as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, following reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites and top scientists and military officials.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei expressed Nairobi’s deep concern over the unfolding situation in the Middle East, urging both parties to prioritize dialogue over confrontation.

“We are following with deep concern the escalating situation in the Middle East that has the potential to spiral out of control with grievous implications for regional and global peace and security,” said Sing’oei.

The principal secretary called on both nations to exercise restraint and pursue a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

“We urge Israel and Iran to exercise restraint and seek peaceful resolution to the prevailing challenge that has triggered the current escalation in line with the Charter of the United Nations,” he added.

Sing’oei also used the moment to highlight the broader challenges facing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for reforms to ensure it functions effectively and equitably in the face of such global threats.

“A clear reason why we need a UNSC that functions and acts in the best interest of all,” he said.

Kenya, which has long advocated for multilateralism and peaceful conflict resolution, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in de-escalating crises that threaten global peace.

The remarks come amid rising fears that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran could draw in other regional powers and destabilize an already volatile region.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed deep concern following reports of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, warning that the situation threatens to further destabilize the already volatile Middle East region.

In a statement, Youssouf condemned the renewed hostilities and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

He urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions.

“The current developments pose a serious threat to international peace and security,” the statement read in part, underscoring the far-reaching implications of the conflict beyond the region.

The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to peace, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The chairperson emphasized the need for all actors to prioritize diplomacy and uphold international law in addressing their differences.

The BBC said Israel launched a sweeping military offensive on Iranian soil, striking what it described as the “heart” of Iran’s nuclear programme in a dramatic escalation of hostilities.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), dozens of Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets carried out coordinated attacks on multiple military and nuclear sites across Iran.

“Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, said the operation was intended to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival” and would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove the threat.”

